How to Move Files and Directories in Linux with the mv Command
Moving files and directories is one of the most basic tasks you often need to perform on a Linux system.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the
mv command to move files and directories.
How to Use the mv Command
The
mv command (short from move) is used to rename and move and files and directories from one location to another. The syntax for the
mv command is as follows:
mv [OPTIONS] source destination
The
source can be one or more files or directories and
destination can be a single file or directory.
- If you specify multiple files or directories as a
source, the
destinationmust be a directory. In this case, the
sourcefiles are moved to the target directory.
- If you specify a single file as
source, and the
destinationtarget is an existing directory then the file is moved to the specified directory.
- If you specify a single file as
source, and a single file as
destinationtarget then you’re renaming the file.
- If the
sourceis a directory and
destinationdoesn’t, exist
sourcewill be renamed to
destination, otherwise it be moved inside the
destinationdirectory.
To move a file or directory you need to have write permissions on both
source and
destination. Otherwise, you will receive a permission denied error.
For example, to move the file
file1 from the current working directory to the
/tmp directory you would run:
mv file1 /tmp
To rename a file specify the destination file name:
mv file1 file2
The command for moving directories is the same as when moving files. In the following example if the
dir2 directory exists the command will move
dir1 inside
dir2. If
dir2 doesn’t exist,
dir1 will be renamed to
dir2:
mv dir1 dir2
Moving Multiple Files and Directories
To move multiple files and directories, specify the files you want to move as the source. For example to move the files
file1 and
file2 to the
dir1 directory you would type:
mv file1 file2 dir1
The
mv command also allows you to use pattern matching. For example, to copy all pdf files from the current directory to the
~/Documents directory you would use:
mv *.pdf ~/Documents
mv Command Options
The
mv command accepts options that affect default command behavior. In some Linux distributions
mv may be an alias to the
mv command with a custom set of options. For example in CentOS
mv is an alias to
mv -i. You can find whether
mv is an alias using the
type command:
type mv
If
mv is alias the output will look something like this:
mv is aliased to `mv -i'
If you specify conflicting options, the option specified last takes precendence.
Prompt before overwriting
By default if the destination file exists it will be overwritten. To prompt for confirmation use the
-i option:
mv -i file1 /tmp
mv: overwrite '/tmp/file1'?
To overwrite the file type the character
y or
Y.
Force overwriting
If you try to overwrite a read only file the
mv command will prompt you whether you want to overwrite the file:
mv -i file1 /tmp
mv: replace '/tmp/file1', overriding mode 0400 (r--------)?
To avoid being prompted use the
-f options:
mv -f file1 /tmp
This option is especially useful when you need to overwrite multiple reed only file.
Do not overwrite existing files
The
-n option tells
mv never to overwrite any existing file:
mv -f file1 /tmp
If a
file1 exists the command above will do nothing, otherwise it will copy the file to the
/tmp directory.
Backing up files
If the destination file exists you can create a backup of it using the
-b option:
mv -b file1 /tmp
The backup file will have the same name as the original file with a tilde (
~) appended to it.
Use the ls command to verify that the backup was created:
ls /tmp/file1*
/tmp/file1 /tmp/file1~
Verbose output
Another option that can be useful is
-v. When using this option the command will print the name of each moved file:
mv -i file1 /tmp
renamed 'file1' -> '/tmp/file1'
Conclusion
By now you should have a good understanding of how to use the
mv command to move files and directories. New Linux users who are intimidated by the command line can use the GUI file manager to move their files.
For more information about the
mv command check the man page.
If you have any question or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.