Do you often find yourself typing a long command on the command line or searching the bash history for a previously typed command ? If your answer to any of those questions is yes, then you will find bash aliases handy. Bash aliases allow you to set a memorable shortcut command for a longer command.

Bash aliases are essentially shortcuts that can save you from having to remember long commands and eliminate a great deal of typing when you are working on the command line. For example, you could set the alias tgz to be a shortcut for the tar -xvfz command.

This article explains how to create bash aliases so you can be more productive on the command line.

Creating Bash Aliases

Creating aliases in bash is very straight forward. The syntax is as follows:

alias alias_name = "command_to_run"

To create a new bash alias start by typing alias keyword. Then declare the alias name followed by an equal sign and the command you want to run when you type the alias. The command needs to be enclosed in quotes and with no spacing around the equal sign. Each alias needs to be declared on a new line.

The ls command is probably one of the most used commands on the Linux command line. I usually use this command with the -la switch to list out all files and directories including the hidden ones in long list format.

Let’s create a simple bash alias named ll which will be a shortcut for the ls -la command. To do so type open an terminal window and type:

alias ll="ls -la"

Now if you type ll in your console you’ll get the same output as you would by typing ls -la .

The ll alias will be available only in the current shell session. If you exit the session or open a new session from another terminal the alias will not be available.

To make the alias persistent you need to declare it in the ~/.bash_profile or ~/.bashrc file. Open the ~/.bashrc in you text editor:

nano ~/.bashrc

and add your aliases:

~/.bashrc

# Aliases # alias alias_name="command_to_run" # Long format list alias ll = "ls -la" # Print my public IP alias myip = 'curl ipinfo.io/ip'

You should name your aliases in a way that is easy to remember. It is also recommended to add a comment for future reference.

Once done, save and close the file. Make the aliases available in your current session by typing:

source ~/.bash_profile

As you can see, creating simple bash aliases is quick and very easy.

If you want to make your .bashrc more modular you can store your aliases in a separate file. Some distributions like Ubuntu and Debian include a .bash_aliases file, which is sourced from the ~/.bashrc .

Creating Bash Aliases with Arguments (Bash Functions)

Sometimes you may need to create an alias that accepts one or more arguments, that’s where bash functions come in handy.

The syntax for creating a bash function is very easy. They may be declared in two different formats:

function_name () { [ commands ] }

or

function function_name { [ commands ] }

To pass any number of arguments to the bash function simply put them right after the function’s name, separated by a space. The passed parameters are $1 , $2 , $3 , etc, corresponding to the position of the parameter after the function’s name. The $0 variable is reserved for the function name.

Let’s start by creating a simple bash function which will create a directory and then navigate into it:

~/.bashrc

mkcd () { mkdir -p -- " $1 " && cd -P -- " $1 " }

Same as when creating new aliases, add the function to your ~/.bashrc file and run source ~/.bash_profile to reload.

Now instead of using mkdir to create a new directory and then cd to move into that directory you can simply type:

mkcd new_directory

If you wonder what are -- and && here is a short explanation.

- makes sure you’re not accidentally passing an extra argument to the command. For example if you try to create a directory that start with (dash) without using the directory name will be interpreted as a command argument. && - ensures that the second command runs only if the first command is successful.

Conclusion

By now you should have a good understanding of how to create bash aliases and function that will make your life on the command line easier and more productive.

If you have any question or feedback feel free to leave a comment.