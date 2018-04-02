In this post we will show you how to reset a MySQL root password in case you have forgotten it. The following steps should work with any moder Linux distribution.

First stop the MySQL or the mariaDB service:

sudo systemctl stop mysql

Start the MySQL server without a password:

mysqld_safe --skip-grant-tables &

Log into the MySQL shell:

mysql -u root

Set a new MySQL root password:

Run the following commands if you have MySQL 5.7.6 and later:

ALTER USER 'root' @ 'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'MY_NEW_PASSWORD' ; FLUSH PRIVILEGES ;

Run the following commands if you have MySQL 5.7.5 and earlier:

SET PASSWORD FOR 'root' @ 'localhost' = PASSWORD ( 'MY_NEW_PASSWORD' ); FLUSH PRIVILEGES ;

If ALTER USER statement doesn’t work for you, try to modify the user table directly: UPDATE mysql . user SET authentication_string = PASSWORD ( 'MY_NEW_PASSWORD' ) WHERE User = 'root' AND Host = 'localhost' ; FLUSH PRIVILEGES ;

In both cases If everything went well, you should see the following output:

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)

Stop the server using the following command:

sudo mysqladmin shutdown

Finally start the MySQL or the MariaDB service: