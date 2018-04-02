Read in 1 minutes

How to reset a MySQL root password

Photo by Warren Sammut

In this post we will show you how to reset a MySQL root password in case you have forgotten it. The following steps should work with any moder Linux distribution.

First stop the MySQL or the mariaDB service:

sudo systemctl stop mysql

Start the MySQL server without a password:

mysqld_safe --skip-grant-tables &

Log into the MySQL shell:

mysql -u root

Set a new MySQL root password:

Run the following commands if you have MySQL 5.7.6 and later:

ALTER USER 'root'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'MY_NEW_PASSWORD';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Run the following commands if you have MySQL 5.7.5 and earlier:

SET PASSWORD FOR 'root'@'localhost' = PASSWORD('MY_NEW_PASSWORD');
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

If ALTER USER statement doesn’t work for you, try to modify the user table directly:

UPDATE mysql.user SET authentication_string = PASSWORD('MY_NEW_PASSWORD')
WHERE User = 'root' AND Host = 'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

In both cases If everything went well, you should see the following output:

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)

Stop the server using the following command:

sudo mysqladmin shutdown

Finally start the MySQL or the MariaDB service:

sudo systemctl start mysql
mysql mariadb