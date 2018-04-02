•
How to reset a MySQL root password
In this post we will show you how to reset a MySQL root password in case you have forgotten it. The following steps should work with any moder Linux distribution.
First stop the MySQL or the mariaDB service:
sudo systemctl stop mysql
Start the MySQL server without a password:
mysqld_safe --skip-grant-tables &
Log into the MySQL shell:
mysql -u root
Set a new MySQL root password:
Run the following commands if you have MySQL 5.7.6 and later:
ALTER USER 'root'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'MY_NEW_PASSWORD';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Run the following commands if you have MySQL 5.7.5 and earlier:
SET PASSWORD FOR 'root'@'localhost' = PASSWORD('MY_NEW_PASSWORD');
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
If
ALTER USER statement doesn’t work for you, try to modify the user table directly:
UPDATE mysql.user SET authentication_string = PASSWORD('MY_NEW_PASSWORD')
WHERE User = 'root' AND Host = 'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
In both cases If everything went well, you should see the following output:
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)
Stop the server using the following command:
sudo mysqladmin shutdown
Finally start the MySQL or the MariaDB service:
sudo systemctl start mysql