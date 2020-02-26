The Python range type generates a sequence of integers by defining a start and the end point of the range. It is generally used with the for loop to iterate over a sequence of numbers.

range() works differently in Python 2 and 3.

In Python 2, there are two functions that allow you to generate a sequence of integers, range and xrange . These functions are very similar, with the main difference being that range returns a list, and xrange returns an xrange object.

In Python 3, the xrange function has been dropped, and the range function behaves similarly to the Python 2 xrange . Python 3 range is not a function but rather a type that represents an immutable sequence of numbers.

In this article, we will cover the basics of the Python 3 range type.

Python range() syntax #

The range constructor takes the following forms:

range ( stop ) range ( start , stop [, step ])

The arguments provided to the range constructor must be integers. Floating numbers and other types are not allowed.

range takes one required and two optional arguments. It returns a range object that represents the given range and generates the numbers on demand.

When only one argument is given, range returns a sequence of numbers, incremented by 1 , starting from 0 to stop - 1 .

Here’s the range type in action:

for i in range ( 5 ): print ( i )

The generated sequence of numbers starts from 0 and ends with 4 (5-1):

0 1 2 3 4

If the argument is 0 or a negative integer range returns an empty sequence:

print ( list ( range ( - 5 )))

We’re converting the range object to a list because range does a lazy evaluation of the integer sequence. The output is an empty list:

[]

When two arguments are provided, range returns a sequence of numbers, incremented by 1 , starting from start to stop - 1 .

Here is an example:

for i in range ( 3 , 5 ): print ( i )

3 4

The stop argument must be greater than start . Otherwise, the sequence is empty:

print ( list ( range ( 5 , 3 )))

[]

You can use 0 , positive and negative integers as arguments:

print ( list ( range ( - 5 , - 3 )))

[-5, -4]

print ( list ( range ( - 3 , 0 )))

[-3, -2, -1]

When three arguments are given, range returns a sequence of numbers, incremented or decremented by step , starting from start to stop - 1 .

If step is positive, range returns a sequence that increments:

for i in range ( 0 , 26 , 5 ): print ( i )

0 5 10 15 20 25

When incrementing, the stop argument must be greater than start . Otherwise, the sequence is empty.

If step is negative, range returns a sequence that decrements:

for i in range ( 20 , 4 , - 5 ): print ( i )

20 15 10 5

When decrementing, the stop argument must be less than start . Otherwise, the sequence is empty.

If step is 0 a ValueError exception is raised:

Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> ValueError: range() arg 3 must not be zero

The Python range type allows you to generate a sequence of integers. It is mostly used in for loops.

