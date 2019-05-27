Arrays are one of the most used and fundamental data structures. You can think of an array is a variable that can store multiple variables within it.

In this article, we’ll discuss Bash arrays, and how to use them in your Bash scripts with the help of examples.

Bash Arrays

Bash supports both one-dimensional numerically indexed and associative arrays types. Numerical arrays are referenced using integers and associative are referenced using strings. The indices do not have to be contiguous.

Numerically indexed arrays can be accessed from the end using negative indices, the index of -1 references the last element.

Unlike most of the programming languages, Bash array elements don’t have to be of the same data type. You can create an array that contains both strings and numbers. Bash does not support multidimensional arrays and you can’t have array elements that are also arrays.

There is no limit on the maximum number of elements that can be stored in an array.

Creating Bash Arrays

Arrays in Bash can be initialized in different ways.

Creating numerically indexed arrays

Bash variables are untyped and any variable can be used as an indexed array without declaring it.

To explicitly declare an array, use the declare builtin:

declare -a array_name

One way to create an indexed array is by using the following form:

array_name [ index_1 ]= value_1 array_name [ index_2 ]= value_2 array_name [ index_n ]= value_n

Where index_ is a positive integer.

Another way to create a numeric array is to specify the list of the elements within parentheses, separated by empty space:

array_name =( element_1 element_2 element_N )

When the array is created using the form above, indexing starts at zero i.e the first element will have an index of 0 .

Creating associative arrays

Unlike numerically indexed, the associative arrays must be declared first using the declare builtin and the -A (uppercase) option:

declare -A array_name

To create an associative array use the following form:

declare -A array_name array_name [ index_foo ]= value_foo array_name [ index_bar ]= value_bar array_name [ index_xyz ]= value_xyz

Where index_ can be any string.

You can also create an associative array using the following form:

declare -A array_name array_name =( [ index_foo ]= value_foo [ index_bar ]= value_bar [ index_xyz ]= value_xyz )

Array Operations

Bash arrays syntax may look a little strange at first, but it will make more sense once you read this article.

Reference Elements

To reference a single element you’ll need to know the element index. Any element can be referenced using the following form:

${ array_name [index] }

When working with arrays the curly braces ${} are required to avoid shell’s filename expansion operators. Without the braces, ${} the syntax for accessing an array element is similar to the syntax of most of the programming languages.

Let’s print the element with index of 1 :

## declare the array declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## print element echo ${ my_array [1] }

Helium

If the specified index is @ or * , the word expands to all members of the array. To print all elements you would use:

## declare the array declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## print all elements echo " ${ my_array [@] } "

Hydrogen Helium Lithium Beryllium

The only difference between @ or * is when the form ${my_array[x]} is surrounded with double quotes. In this case * expands to a single word where array elements are separated with space, and @ expands each array element to a separate word. This is especially important when using the form to illiterate through array elements.

You can also print the keys of the array by adding the ! operator before the array name:

${ !array_name[index] }

For example, to print all the keys you would use:

## declare the array declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## print all elements echo " ${ !my_array[@] } "

0 1 2 3

Array Length

To get the length of an array, use the following form:

${# array_name [@] }

The syntax is the same as when referencing all elements plus the # character before the array name.

## declare the array declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## array Length echo ${# my_array [@] }

4

Loop through the array

The most common way to iterate over each item in an array is by using the for loop.

declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## Array Loop for i in " ${ my_array [@] } " do echo " $i " done

The code above will iterate over the array and print each element in a new line:

Hydrogen Helium Lithium Beryllium

Here is an example of how to print all keys and values

declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## Array Loop for i in " ${ !my_array[@] } " do echo " $i " " ${ my_array [ $i ] } " done

0 Hydrogen 1 Helium 2 Lithium 3 Beryllium

Another way to loop through an array is to get the length of the array and use the C style loop:

declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) # Length of the array length = ${# my_array [@] } # Array Loop for (( i = 0 ; i < ${ length } ; i++ )) do echo $i ${ my_array [ $i ] } done

0 Hydrogen 1 Helium 2 Lithium 3 Beryllium

Add a new element

To add a new element to a bash array and specify its index use the following form:

my_array [ index_n ]= "New Element"

Here is an example:

declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## add new element my_array [ 9 ]= "Aluminum" ## print all elements echo " ${ my_array [@] } "

Hydrogen Helium Lithium Beryllium Aluminum

Another way of adding a new element to an array without specifying the index is by using the += operator. You can add one or multiple elements:

declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## add new elements my_array +=( Cobalt Nickel ) ## print all elements echo " ${ my_array [@] } "

Hydrogen Helium Lithium Beryllium Cobalt Nickel

Delete an element

To delete a single element you’ll need to know the element index. An element can be removed using the unset command:

unset my_array [ index ]

Let’s see an example:

declare -a my_array =( "Hydrogen" "Helium" "Lithium" "Beryllium" ) ## remove element unset my_array [ 2 ] ## print all elements echo " ${ my_array [@] } "

Hydrogen Helium Beryllium

Conclusion

By now you should have a good understanding of how to use the bash arrays. We’ve shown you how to create numerically indexed and associative arrays, how to iterate through the arrays, calculate the array length and add and remove elements.

If you have any question or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.