A Bash function is essentially a set of commands that can be called numerous times. The purpose of a function is to help you make your bash scripts more readable, and to avoid writing the same code over and over again.

Compared to most programming languages, Bash functions are rather limited. In this tutorial we will cover the basics of Bash functions and show you how to use them in your shell scripts.

Bash Function Declaration

The syntax for declaring a bash function is very simple. They may be declared in two different formats:

The first format starts with the function name followed by parentheses. The body of the function must be enclosed within curly braces {} . function_name () { commands } Single line version: function_name () { commands ; } The second format starts with the function reserved word followed by the function name. The curly braces {} are optional. function function_name { commands } Single line version: function function_name { commands ; }

Few points to be noted:

The command list between curly braces {} is the body of the function. The curly braces that surround the function body must be separated from the body by spaces or newlines.

is the body of the function. The curly braces that surround the function body must be separated from the body by spaces or newlines. Defining a function doesn’t execute it. To invoke a bash function, simply use the function name. Commands between the curly braces are executed whenever the function is called in the shell script.

The function definition must be placed before any calls to the function.

When using single line “compacted” functions, a semicolon ; must follow the last command in the function.

must follow the last command in the function. You should always try to keep your function names descriptive.

To understand this better, take a look at the following example:

~/hello_world.sh

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 #!/bin/bash hello_world () { echo 'hello, world' } hello_world

Let’s analyze the code line by line:

In line 3 we are defining the function by giving it a name, and opening the curly brace { that marks the start of the function’s body.

we are defining the function by giving it a name, and opening the curly brace that marks the start of the function’s body. Line 4 is the function body. The function body can multiple commands.

is the function body. The function body can multiple commands. Line 5 , the closing curly bracket } , defines the end of the hello_world function.

, the closing curly bracket , defines the end of the function. In line 7 we are executing the function. You can execute the function as many times as you need.

If you run the script it will print hello, world .

Variables Scope

Global variables are variables that can be accessed from anywhere in the script regardless of the scope. In Bash all variables by default are defined as global, even if declared inside the function.

Local variables can be declared within the function body with the local keyword and can be used only inside that function. You can have local variables with the same name in different functions.

To better illustrate how variables scope works in Bash, let’s consider an example:

~/variables_scope.sh

#!/bin/bash var1 = 'A' var2 = 'B' my_function () { local var1 = 'C' var2 = 'D' echo "Inside function: var1: $var1 , var2: $var2 " } echo "Before executing function: var1: $var1 , var2: $var2 " my_function echo "After executing function: var1: $var1 , var2: $var2 "

The script starts by defining two global variables var1 and var2 . Then a function that sets a local variable var1 and modifies the global variable var2 .

If you run the script, you should see the following output:

Before executing function: var1: A, var2: B Inside function: var1: C, var2: D After executing function: var1: A, var2: D

From the output above, we can conclude that:

If you set a local variables inside the function body with a same name as an existing global variable it will have precedence over the global variable.

Global variables can be changed from within the function.

Return Values

Unlike functions in “real” programing languages, Bash functions don’t allow you to return a value when called. When a bash function completes, its return value is the status of last statement executed in the function, 0 for success and non-zero decimal number in the 1 - 255 range for failure.

The return status can be specified by using the return keyword and it is assigned to the variable $? . The return statement terminates the function. You can think of it as the function’s exit status.

~/return_values.sh

#!/bin/bash my_function () { echo "some result" return 55 } my_function echo $?

some result 55

To actually return an arbitrary value from a function we need to use other methods. The simplest option is to assign the result of the function to a global variable:

~/return_values.sh

#!/bin/bash my_function () { func_result = "some result" } my_function echo $func_result

some result

Another, better option to return a value from a function is to send the value to stdout using echo or printf like shown bellow:

~/return_values.sh

#!/bin/bash my_function () { local func_result = "some result" echo " $func_result " } func_result = " $( my_function ) " echo func_result

some result

Instead of simply executing the function which will print the message to stdout, we are assigning to the func_result variable using the $() mechanism. Using this method the func_result variable holds the result of the function.

Passing Arguments to Bash Functions

To pass any number of arguments to the bash function simply put them right after the function’s name, separated by a space. It is a best practice to double quote the arguments to avoid misparsing of an argument with spaces in it.

The passed parameters are $1 , $2 , $3 … $n , corresponding to the position of the parameter after the function’s name.

, , … , corresponding to the position of the parameter after the function’s name. The $0 variable is reserved for the function’s name.

variable is reserved for the function’s name. The $# variable holds the number of positional parameters/arguments passed to the function.

variable holds the number of positional parameters/arguments passed to the function. The $* or [email protected] variable holds all positional parameters/arguments passed to the function.

Here is an example:

~/passing_arguments.sh

#!/bin/bash greeting () { echo "Hello $1 " } greeting "Joe"

Hello Joe

Conclusion

By now you should have a good understanding of how to write bash functions. You may also want to read about how to use a Bash function to create a memorable shortcut command for a longer command.

If you have any question or feedback feel free to leave a comment.