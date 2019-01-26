How To Delete a Local and Remote Git Branch

Branches are part of the everyday development process and one of the most powerful features in Git. Once a branch is merged, it serves no purpose except for historical research. It is common and recommended practice to delete the branch after a successful merge.

This guide covers how to delete local and remote Git branches.

Delete a Local Git Branch

To delete a local Git branch use the git branch command with the -d ( --delete ) flag:

git branch -d branch_name

Deleted branch branch_name (was 17d9aa0).

If you try to delete a branch which contains changes that are not merged in yet, you will receive the following error:

error: The branch 'branch_name' is not fully merged. If you are sure you want to delete it, run 'git branch -D branch_name'.

As the message above says, you can force the deletion by using the -D flag which is a shortcut for --delete --force :

git branch -D branch_name

Please note, if you delete an unmerged branch you will lose all the changes on that branch.

To list all the branches that contain unmerged changes you can use git branch --no-merged .

If you are checked into the branch you want to remove you’ll get the following message:

error: Cannot delete branch 'branch_name' checked out at '/path/to/repository'

You can’t delete an active branch. First, switch to another branch and then delete the branch_name :

git checkout master git branch -d branch_name

Delete a Remote Git Branch

In Git, local and remote branches are separate objects. Deleting a local branch doesn’t remove the remote branch.

To delete a remote branch, use the git push command with the -d ( --delete ) flag:

git push remote_name --delete branch_name

Where remote_name is usually origin :

git push origin --delete branch_name

... - [deleted] branch_name

There is also an alternative command to delete a remote branch, that is, at least for me harder to remember:

git push origin remote_name :branch_name

If you are working on a project with a group of people and try to delete a remote branch that is already deleted by someone else you will receive the following error message:

error: unable to push to unqualified destination: branch_name The destination refspec neither matches an existing ref on the remote nor begins with refs/, and we are unable to guess a prefix based on the source ref. error: failed to push some refs to '[email protected]:/my_repo'

In situations like this, you’ll need to synchronize your branch list with:

git fetch -p

-p flag will tell Git to remove any remote-tracking references that no longer exist on the remote repository before fetching.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, you have learned how to delete local and remote Git branches. Branches are basically a reference to a snapshot of your changes and have a short life cycle. Once the branch is merged into the master (or another main branch) it is no longer needed and should be removed.

If you hit a problem or have feedback, leave a comment below.