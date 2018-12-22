Read in 1 minutes
How To Rename a Local and Remote Git Branch
You are collaborating on a project with a group of people and you have defined a naming convention for git branches. You created a new branch, pushed the changes to the remote repository and realized that your branch name was incorrect.
Luckily, Git allows you to rename the branch very easily using the
-m option.
This guide will explain how to rename local and remote Git branch.
Renaming Git Branch
Follow the steps below to rename a Local and Remote Git Branch:
Start by switching to the local branch which you want to rename:
git checkout <old_name>
Rename the local branch by typing:
git branch -m <new_name>
If you’ve already pushed the
<old_name>branch to the remote repository delete the
<old_name>remote branch:
git push origin --delete <old_name>
Finally push the
<new_name>local branch and reset the upstream branch
git push origin -u <new_name>
That’s it. At this point you have successfully renamed your local and remote Git branch.
Conclusion
Renaming a local Git Branch is just a matter of one command. However you can’t directly rename a remote branch, you need to delete it and then re-push the renamed local branch.
