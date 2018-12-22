How To Rename a Local and Remote Git Branch

You are collaborating on a project with a group of people and you have defined a naming convention for git branches. You created a new branch, pushed the changes to the remote repository and realized that your branch name was incorrect.

Luckily, Git allows you to rename the branch very easily using the -m option.

This guide will explain how to rename local and remote Git branch.

Renaming Git Branch

Follow the steps below to rename a Local and Remote Git Branch:

Start by switching to the local branch which you want to rename: git checkout <old_name> Rename the local branch by typing: git branch -m <new_name> If you’ve already pushed the <old_name> branch to the remote repository delete the <old_name> remote branch: git push origin --delete <old_name> Finally push the <new_name> local branch and reset the upstream branch git push origin -u <new_name>

That’s it. At this point you have successfully renamed your local and remote Git branch.

Conclusion

Renaming a local Git Branch is just a matter of one command. However you can’t directly rename a remote branch, you need to delete it and then re-push the renamed local branch.

If you hit a problem or have a feedback, leave a comment below.