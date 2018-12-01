Gradle is an open source build automation system used primarily for Java projects. It combines the best features of Ant and Maven. Unlike its predecessors which use XML for scripting, Gradle uses Groovy, a dynamic, object-oriented programming language for the Java platform to define the project and build scripts.

This tutorial outlines the steps necessary to install the latest version of Gradle on CentOS 7 systems.

Prerequisites

The user you are logging in as must have sudo privileges to be able to install packages.

Installing Gradle on CentOS

The following sections provide information about how to install Gradle on CentOS 7. We’ll download the latest release of Gradle from their official website.

1. Install OpenJDK

Gradle requires Java JDK or JRE version 7 or above to be installed.

Install the OpenJDK 8 package with the following command:

sudo yum install java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel

Verify the Java installation by printing the Java version:

java -version

The output should look something like this:

openjdk version "1.8.0_191" OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_191-b12) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.191-b12, mixed mode)

If you prefer Oracle Java over OpenJDK follow these instructions to install Oracle Java.

2. Download Gradle

At the time of writing this article, the latest version of Gradle is 5.0 . Before continuing with the next step you should check the Gradle releases page to see if a newer version is available.

Start by downloading the Gradle Binary-only zip file in the /tmp directory using the following wget command:

wget https://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-5.0-bin.zip -P /tmp

When the download is complete, extract the zip file in the /opt/gradle directory:

sudo unzip -d /opt/gradle /tmp/gradle-5.0-bin.zip

Verify that the Gradle files are extracted by listing the /opt/gradle/gradle-5.0 directory:

ls /opt/gradle/gradle-5.0

bin getting-started.html init.d lib LICENSE media NOTICE

3. Setup environment variables

The next step is to configure the PATH environment variable to include the Gradle bin directory. To do so, open your text editor and create a new file named gradle.sh inside of the /etc/profile.d/ directory.

sudo nano /etc/profile.d/gradle.sh

Paste the following configuration:

/etc/profile.d/gradle.sh

export GRADLE_HOME = /opt/gradle/gradle-5.0 export PATH = ${ GRADLE_HOME } /bin: ${ PATH }

Save and close the file. This script will be sourced at shell startup.

Make the script executable by typing:

sudo chmod +x /etc/profile.d/gradle.sh

Load the environment variables using the following command:

source /etc/profile.d/gradle.sh

4. Verify the Gradle installation

To validate that Gradle is installed properly use the gradle -v command which will display the Gradle version:

gradle -v

You should see something like the following:

Welcome to Gradle 5.0! Here are the highlights of this release: - Kotlin DSL 1.0 - Task timeouts - Dependency alignment aka BOM support - Interactive `gradle init` For more details see https://docs.gradle.org/5.0/release-notes.html ------------------------------------------------------------ Gradle 5.0 ------------------------------------------------------------ Build time: 2018-11-26 11:48:43 UTC Revision: 7fc6e5abf2fc5fe0824aec8a0f5462664dbcd987 Kotlin DSL: 1.0.4 Kotlin: 1.3.10 Groovy: 2.5.4 Ant: Apache Ant(TM) version 1.9.13 compiled on July 10 2018 JVM: 1.8.0_191 (Oracle Corporation 25.191-b12) OS: Linux 3.10.0-862.14.4.el7.x86_64 amd64

That’s it. The latest version of Gradle is now installed on your CentOS system.

Conclusion

You have successfully installed Gradle on your CentOS 7. You can now visit the official Gradle Documentation page and learn how to get started with Gradle.

