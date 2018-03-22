This tutorial shows you how to install Java on CentOS 7. Java is one of the most popular programming languages used to build different kinds of applications and systems.

There are two different Java packages, Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Development Kit (JDK).

If you only want to run Java programs then you need JRE and if you are Java developer then you will need JDK which includes JRE and development/debugging tools and libraries.

There are also two different implementations of Java, OpenJDK and Oracle Java with almost no differences between them except that Oracle Java has a few additional commercial features.

Install OpenJDK

OpenJDK, the open source implementation of the Java Platform is the default Java development and runtime in CentOS 7.

The installation is simple and straightforward.

Install OpenJDK 8 JRE

sudo yum install java-1.8.0-openjdk

Install OpenJDK 8 JDK

sudo yum install java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel

Install OpenJDK 7 JRE

sudo yum install java-1.7.0-openjdk

Install OpenJDK 7 JDK

sudo yum install java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel

Install Oracle Java

In this section we will go through the steps of installing Oracle Java. Oracle packages are available to download only from their official website.

We will use curl to download the required Java package.

At the time of the writing the latest Oracle Java versions are 8u162 (Java 8) and 9.0.4 (Java 9). If you want to install the latest version head over to the download page, accept the license agreement, copy the download link to the .rpm package and change it in the curl command below.

Install Oracle Java 9 JRE

curl -L -b "oraclelicense=a" -O http://download.oracle.com/otn-pub/java/jdk/9.0.4+11/c2514751926b4512b076cc82f959763f/jre-9.0.4_linux-x64_bin.rpm sudo yum localinstall jre-9.0.4_linux-x64_bin.rpm

Install Oracle Java 9 JDK

curl -L -b "oraclelicense=a" -O http://download.oracle.com/otn-pub/java/jdk/9.0.4+11/c2514751926b4512b076cc82f959763f/jdk-9.0.4_linux-x64_bin.rpm sudo yum localinstall jdk-9.0.4_linux-x64_bin.rpm

Install Oracle Java 8 JRE

curl -L -b "oraclelicense=a" -O http://download.oracle.com/otn-pub/java/jdk/8u162-b12/0da788060d494f5095bf8624735fa2f1/jre-8u162-linux-x64.rpm sudo yum localinstall jre-8u162-linux-x64.rpm

Install Oracle Java 8 JDK

curl -L -b "oraclelicense=a" -O http://download.oracle.com/otn-pub/java/jdk/8u162-b12/0da788060d494f5095bf8624735fa2f1/jdk-8u162-linux-x64.rpm sudo yum localinstall jdk-8u162-linux-x64.rpm

Set the default version

We can check the version of our default Java, with:

java -version

java version "9.0.4" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 9.0.4+11) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 9.0.4+11, mixed mode)

If we have multiple Java versions installed on the server we can change the default version using the alternatives system:

sudo alternatives --config java

There are 4 programs which provide 'java'. Selection Command ----------------------------------------------- 1 /usr/java/jdk1.8.0_162/jre/bin/java 2 java-1.8.0-openjdk.x86_64 (/usr/lib/jvm/java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.161-0.b14.el7_4.x86_64/jre/bin/java) 3 java-1.7.0-openjdk.x86_64 (/usr/lib/jvm/java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.171-2.6.13.0.el7_4.x86_64/jre/bin/java) *+ 4 /usr/java/jdk-9.0.4/bin/java Enter to keep the current selection[+], or type selection number:

Just enter the number when prompted.

If you have any questions feel free to leave a comment.