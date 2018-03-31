This tutorial shows you how to install Tomcat 8.5 on CentOS 7. Tomcat is an open source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language and Java WebSocket technologies.

Install OpenJDK

OpenJDK, the open source implementation of the Java Platform is the default Java development and runtime in CentOS 7.

The installation is simple and straight forward:

sudo yum install java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel

If you want to install Oracle Java instead of OpenJDK please check this guide.

Create Tomcat user

Create a new system user and group with home directory /opt/tomcat that will run the Tomcat service:

sudo useradd -m -U -d /opt/tomcat -s /bin/false tomcat

Download Tomcat

We will download the latest version of Tomcat 8.5.x from the Tomcat downloads page. At the time of writing, the latest version is 8.5.29. Before continuing with the next step you should check the download page for any new version.

Change to the /tmp directory and use wget to download the zip file:

cd /tmp wget http://www-us.apache.org/dist/tomcat/tomcat-8/v8.5.29/bin/apache-tomcat-8.5.29.zip

Once the download is completed, extract the zip file and move it to the /opt/tomcat directory:

unzip apache-tomcat-*.zip sudo mv apache-tomcat-*/ /opt/tomcat/

Because Tomcat 8.5 is updated frequently to have more control over versions and updates, we will create a symbolic link latest which will point to the Tomcat installation directory:

sudo ln -s /opt/tomcat/apache-tomcat-* /opt/tomcat/latest

The tomcat user that we previously set up needs to have access to the tomcat directory, so we will change the directory ownership to user and group tomcat:

sudo chown -R tomcat: /opt/tomcat

and we will also make the scripts inside bin directory executable:

sudo chmod +x /opt/tomcat/latest/bin/*.sh

Create a systemd unit file

To run Tomcat as a service we will create a tomcat.service unit file in the /etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:

/etc/systemd/system/tomcat.service

[Unit] Description=Tomcat 8.5 servlet container After=network.target [Service] Type=forking User=tomcat Group=tomcat Environment="JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/jre" Environment="JAVA_OPTS=-Djava.security.egd=file:///dev/urandom" Environment="CATALINA_BASE=/opt/tomcat/latest" Environment="CATALINA_HOME=/opt/tomcat/latest" Environment="CATALINA_PID=/opt/tomcat/latest/temp/tomcat.pid" Environment="CATALINA_OPTS=-Xms512M -Xmx1024M -server -XX:+UseParallelGC" ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/startup.sh ExecStop=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/shutdown.sh [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Tomcat service by executing:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl start tomcat

You can check the service status with the the following command:

sudo systemctl status tomcat

tomcat.service - Tomcat 8.5 servlet container Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/tomcat.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2018-03-31 16:30:48 UTC; 3s ago Process: 23826 ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/startup.sh (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 23833 (java) CGroup: /system.slice/tomcat.service └─23833 /usr/lib/jvm/jre/bin/java -Djava.util.logging.config.file=/opt/tomcat/latest/conf/logging.properties -Djava.util.logging.manager=org.apache.juli.ClassLoaderLogManager -Djava.security.egd=fi...

and if there are no errors you can enable the Tomcat service to be automatically started at boot time:

sudo systemctl enable tomcat

Test the Installation

Open your browser and type: http://<your_domain_or_IP_address>:8080

Assuming that installation is successful, a screen similar to the following will appear:

If you can’t access the page then probably your firewall is blocking port 8080.

If you hit any other problems, leave a comment below.