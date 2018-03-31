Read in 3 minutes
How to install Tomcat 8.5 on CentOS 7
Learn how to install Tomcat in two minutes
This tutorial shows you how to install Tomcat 8.5 on CentOS 7. Tomcat is an open source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language and Java WebSocket technologies.
Install OpenJDK
OpenJDK, the open source implementation of the Java Platform is the default Java development and runtime in CentOS 7.
The installation is simple and straight forward:
sudo yum install java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel
Create Tomcat user
Create a new system user and group with home directory
/opt/tomcat that will run the Tomcat service:
sudo useradd -m -U -d /opt/tomcat -s /bin/false tomcat
Download Tomcat
We will download the latest version of Tomcat 8.5.x from the Tomcat downloads page. At the time of writing, the latest version is 8.5.29. Before continuing with the next step you should check the download page for any new version.
Change to the
/tmp directory and use
wget to download the zip file:
cd /tmp
wget http://www-us.apache.org/dist/tomcat/tomcat-8/v8.5.29/bin/apache-tomcat-8.5.29.zip
Once the download is completed, extract the zip file and move it to the
/opt/tomcat directory:
unzip apache-tomcat-*.zip
sudo mv apache-tomcat-*/ /opt/tomcat/
Because Tomcat 8.5 is updated frequently to have more control over versions and updates, we will create a symbolic link
latest which will point to the Tomcat installation directory:
sudo ln -s /opt/tomcat/apache-tomcat-* /opt/tomcat/latest
The tomcat user that we previously set up needs to have access to the tomcat directory, so we will change the directory ownership to user and group tomcat:
sudo chown -R tomcat: /opt/tomcat
and we will also make the scripts inside
bin directory executable:
sudo chmod +x /opt/tomcat/latest/bin/*.sh
Create a systemd unit file
To run Tomcat as a service we will create a
tomcat.service unit file in the
/etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:
[Unit]
Description=Tomcat 8.5 servlet container
After=network.target
[Service]
Type=forking
User=tomcat
Group=tomcat
Environment="JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/jre"
Environment="JAVA_OPTS=-Djava.security.egd=file:///dev/urandom"
Environment="CATALINA_BASE=/opt/tomcat/latest"
Environment="CATALINA_HOME=/opt/tomcat/latest"
Environment="CATALINA_PID=/opt/tomcat/latest/temp/tomcat.pid"
Environment="CATALINA_OPTS=-Xms512M -Xmx1024M -server -XX:+UseParallelGC"
ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/startup.sh
ExecStop=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/shutdown.sh
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Tomcat service by executing:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl start tomcat
You can check the service status with the the following command:
sudo systemctl status tomcat
tomcat.service - Tomcat 8.5 servlet container
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/tomcat.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: active (running) since Sat 2018-03-31 16:30:48 UTC; 3s ago
Process: 23826 ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/startup.sh (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
Main PID: 23833 (java)
CGroup: /system.slice/tomcat.service
└─23833 /usr/lib/jvm/jre/bin/java -Djava.util.logging.config.file=/opt/tomcat/latest/conf/logging.properties -Djava.util.logging.manager=org.apache.juli.ClassLoaderLogManager -Djava.security.egd=fi...
and if there are no errors you can enable the Tomcat service to be automatically started at boot time:
sudo systemctl enable tomcat
Test the Installation
Open your browser and type:
http://<your_domain_or_IP_address>:8080
Assuming that installation is successful, a screen similar to the following will appear:
If you can’t access the page then probably your firewall is blocking port 8080.
