How to Install Memcached on CentOS 8
Memcached is a free and open-source high-performance in-memory key-value data store. Typically, it used as a caching system to speed up applications by caching various objects from the results of database calls.
This article shows how to install and configure Memcached on CentOS 8.
Installing Memcached on CentOS
Memcached packages are included in the default CentOS 8 repositories. The installation is pretty easy, enter the following command as root or user with sudo privileges:
sudo dnf install memcached libmemcached
The
libmemcached package provides several command-line tools for managing the Memcached server.
Once the installation is completed, enable and start the Memcached service by typing:
sudo systemctl enable memcached --now
To verify that memcached is running, type:
sudo systemctl status memcached
The output should look something like this:
● memcached.service - memcached daemon
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/memcached.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: active (running) since Mon 2020-04-13 20:12:52 UTC; 2s ago
That’s it, you have installed Memcached on your CentOS 8 server and you can start using it.
Configuring Memcached
Memcached options can be configured in the
/etc/sysconfig/memcached file. By default, Memcached is set to listen only on localhost.
If the client connecting to the server is also running on the same host, you should not make any changes.
Remote Access
If the application that will connect to Memcached is hosted on a remote server, you need to configure your firewall and allow access to the Memcached port
11211 only from the client IP address.
When improperly configured Memcached can be used to perform a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.
The following example assumes that you want to connect to the Memcached server over a private network. The Memcached server IP is
192.168.100.20, and the client’s IP address is
192.168.100.30.
The first step is to edit the Memcached configuration and set the service to listen on the server’s private networking interface:
Open the
memcached configuration file:
sudo nano /etc/sysconfig/memcached
In the
OPTIONS parameter, add the server IP address
-l 192.168.100.20. This instructs Memcached to bind to the specified interface only.
OPTIONS="-l 192.168.100.20"
Save the file and restart the Memcached service for the changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart memcached
Once the service is configured, the next step is to open the memcached port in your firewall.
CentOS comes with a firewall configuration tool
FirewallD. The commands below will create a new zone named
memcached, open the port
11211 and allow access only from the client IP address.
sudo firewall-cmd --new-zone=memcached --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=memcached --add-port=11211/udp --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=memcached --add-port=11211/tcp --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=memcached --add-source=192.168.100.30/32 --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --reload
Connecting to Memcached
To connect to the Memcached server you need to use a language-specific client.
PHP
To use Memcached as a caching database for your PHP application such as WordPress, Drupal, or Magento, you need to install the
php-pecl-memcached extension:
sudo apt install php-pecl-memcache
Python
There are several Python libraries for interacting with memcached. You can install your preferred library using pip:
pip install pymemcache
pip install python-memcached
Conclusion
We’ve shown you how to install Memcached on CentOS 8. For more information on this topic, consult Memcached Wiki.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.