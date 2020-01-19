How to Install Pip on CentOS 8
Pip is a package management system that allows you to install, remove, and otherwise manage software packages written in Python. It can be used to install packages from the Python Package Index (PyPI) and other indexes.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to install pip for Python 2 and 3 on CentOS 8 and cover the basics of how to manage Python packages with pip.
Installing pip on CentOS 8
As you know, there are two Python versions that are being actively developed, Python 2 and Python 3. By default RHEL/CentOS 8 doesn't have an unversioned system-wide
python command to avoid locking the users to a specific version of Python. Instead, it gives the user a choice to install, configure, and run a specific Python version.
When installing python modules globally, you should prefer installing python modules from the distribution repositories using
dnf or
yum because they are tested to work properly on CentOS 8. Use pip to install python modules globally only if there is no rpm package for the python module.
The names of the Python modules packages are prefixed with “python2” and Python 3 modules with “python3”. For example, to install the paramiko module for Python 3, you would run:
sudo dnf install python3-paramiko
Installing pip for Python 3 (pip3)
To install pip for Python 3 on CentOS 8 run the following command as root or sudo user in your terminal:
sudo dnf install python3
The command will install Python 3.6 and pip.
To run Python 3, you need to type
python3 explicitly, and to run pip type
pip3.
Verify that the pip is installed correctly by running the following command which will print the pip version:
pip3 --version
The version number may vary, but it will should something like this:
pip 9.0.3 from /usr/lib/python3.6/site-packages (python 3.6)
To be able to install and build Python modules with pip, you need to install the Development tools:
sudo yum install python3-devel
sudo yum groupinstall 'development tools'
Installing pip for Python 2 (pip2)
To install Python 2 and pip, enter the following command:
sudo dnf install python2
Verify the installation by typing:
pip2 --version
The output should look something like this:
Python 2.7.15
To execute Python 2, type
python2, and to run pip type
pip2.
Install Development tools:
sudo yum install python2-devel
sudo yum groupinstall 'development tools'
Managing Python Packages with pip
Typically, you should use pip inside a virtual environment only. Python
Virtual Environments allows you to install Python modules in an isolated location for a specific project, rather than being installed globally. This way, you do not have to worry about affecting other Python projects.
In this section, we will go through several basic pip commands.
To install a python module with pip run
pip install followed by the package name. For example, to install a package named
twisted, you would run the following command:
pip install twisted
If you want to install a specific version of the package, use the following format:
pip install twisted==19.10.0
To uninstall a package use
pip uninstall followed by the package name:
pip uninstall package_name
To search packages from PyPI:
pip search "package_name"
Installed packages can be listed with:
pip list
List outdated packages:
pip list --outdated
To upgrade an already installed package to the latest version, use the following command:
pip3 install --upgrade package_name
Conclusion
We've shown you how to install pip on CentOS 8 and how to easily install and uninstall Python modules with pip.
For more information about pip, check the pip user guide. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.