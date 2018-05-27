How to install Pip on CentOS 7

Pip is a package management system that simplifies installation and management of software packages written in Python such as those found in the Python Package Index (PyPI). Pip is not installed by default on CentOS 7, but the installation is pretty simple.

In this tutorial we will walk through how to install Python pip on CentOS 7 using the yum package manager and cover the basics of how to install and manage Python packages with pip.

Before you continue

When installing python modules globally you should prefer to install distribution provided python modules using yum because they are tested to work properly on CentOS 7. Use pip to install python modules globally only if there is no rpm package for the python module.

In most cases you should use pip inside a virtual environments only. Python Virtual Environments allows you to install Python modules in an isolated location for a specific project, rather than being installed globally. This way you do not have to worry of affecting other Python projects.

Add the EPEL Repository

Pip is not available in CentOS 7 core repositories. To install pip we need to enable the EPEL repository:

sudo yum install epel-release

Install pip

Once the EPEL repository is enabled we can install pip and all of it’s dependencies with the following command:

sudo yum install python-pip

Verify Pip installation

To verify that the pip is installed correctly run the following command which will print the pip version:

pip --version

The version number may vary, but it will look something like this:

pip 8.1.2 from /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages (python 2.7)

Development tools are required for building Python modules, you can install them with:

sudo yum install python-devel sudo yum groupinstall 'development tools'

Pip Usage

In this section we will go thought few useful basic pip commands. With pip we can install packages from PyPI, version control, local projects and from distribution files. Usually you will install packages from PyPI.

Let’s say we want to install a package named twisted , we can do that by issuing the following command:

pip install twisted

twisted is an asynchronous networking framework written in Python.

To uninstall a package run:

pip uninstall twisted

To search packages from PyPI:

pip search "twisted"

To list installed packages:

pip list

To list outdated packages:

pip list --outdated

Conclusion

You should now have pip installed on your CentOS 7 server and you can easily install and uninstall Python modules. For more information about pip, check the pip user guide. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.