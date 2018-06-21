Read in 3 minutes
How to install Pip on Debian 9
Pip is a package management system that simplifies installation and management of software packages written in Python such as those found in the Python Package Index (PyPI).
This tutorial will walk you through installing Python Pip on Debian 9 and teach you how to install and manage Python packages with pip.
Prerequisites
Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.
It is worth mentioning that if you want to install a python module globally you should prefer to install it as a package using the
apt manager. Use pip to install python modules globally only if there is no package available.
Usually you would use pip inside a virtual environments only. Python
Virtual Environment allows you to install Python modules in an isolated location for a specific project, rather than being installed globally. This way you do not have to worry of affecting other Python projects.
In the following sections we will show you how install pip for both Python 2
pip and Python 3
pip3 using the
apt package manager.
Install Pip for Python 2
Follow the steps below to install Pip for Python 2:
Update packages list
Before installing any package with
aptyou should always update the package list:
sudo apt update
Install Pip
The following command will install pip for Python 2 and all of it’s dependencies:
sudo apt install python-pip
Verify Pip installation
Once the installation is complete, we can verify the installation with the following command which will print the pip version:
pip --version
The version number may vary, but it will look something like this:
pip 9.0.1 from /usr/lib/python2.7/dist-packages (python 2.7)
Install pip for Python 3
Follow the steps below to install Pip for Python 3:
Update packages list
First, update the package list with:
sudo apt update
Install Pip
The following command will install pip for Python 3 and all of it’s dependencies:
sudo apt install python3-pip
Verify Pip installation
Verify the installation by printing the pip version:
pip3 --version
The version number may be different, but it will look something like the one below:
pip 9.0.1 from /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages (python 3.5)
Pip Usage
In this section we will show you a few useful basic pip commands. With pip we can install packages from PyPI, version control, local projects, and from distribution files but in most cases you will install packages from PyPI.
Let’s say we want to install a package named
croniter, we can do that by issuing the following command:
pip install croniter
croniter provides iteration for datetime object with cron like format
To uninstall a package run:
pip uninstall package_name
To search packages from PyPI:
pip search "search_query"
To list installed packages:
pip list
To list outdated packages:
pip list --outdated
Package Version Latest Type
------------- ------- ------ -----
cryptography 1.7.1 2.2.2 wheel
enum34 1.1.6 1.1.6 wheel
idna 2.2 2.7 wheel
ipaddress 1.0.17 1.0.22 wheel
keyring 10.1 13.0.0 wheel
keyrings.alt 1.3 3.1 wheel
pip 9.0.1 10.0.1 wheel
pyasn1 0.1.9 0.4.3 wheel
pycrypto 2.6.1 2.6.1 sdist
pygobject 3.22.0 3.28.3 sdist
pyxdg 0.25 0.26 wheel
SecretStorage 2.3.1 2.3.1 sdist
setuptools 33.1.1 39.2.0 wheel
six 1.10.0 1.11.0 wheel
wheel 0.29.0 0.31.1 wheel
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we have shown you how to install pip on your Debian system and how to manage Python packages using pip. For more information about pip, check the pip user guide.
