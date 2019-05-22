VLC is a popular open source multimedia player and streaming media server. It is cross-platform and can play virtually all multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, and different streaming protocols.

This tutorial describes how to install VLC media player on CentOS 7.

Prerequisites

You’ll need to be logged in as a user with sudo access to be able to install packages.

Install VLC Media Player on CentOS

VLC packages are available in the RPM Fusion repositories.

The RPM Fusion repository depends on the EPEL repository](https://linuxize.com/post/how-to-enable-epel-repository-on-centos/). If the EPEL repository is not enabled on your system, enable it by typing:.

sudo yum install epel-release

Next, run the following command to enable the RPM Fusion free software repository:

sudo yum install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/el/rpmfusion-free-release-7.noarch.rpm

Now that the repository is enabled, you can install the VLC packages using the following command:

sudo yum install vlc

If you are running a headless server without GUI instead of vlc install the vlc-core package.

Once done, you will have the latest major VLC version with all codecs, security and critical bug fixes, and optical media support installed on CentOS desktop. At the time of writing this article, the latest stable version of the VLC media player is version 3.0.6.

You can launch the VLC player either from the command line by typing vlc or by clicking on the VLC Media Player icon ( Applications → Sound & Video → VLC media player ).

When VLC is launched for the first time, a window like the following will appear with information about the VLC privacy and network access policy.

Set VLC as the Default Media Player

To set VLC as the default media player in CentOS 7, open the Activities screen, search for “default applications” and click on it.

When “Default Applications” window opens, in the Music and Video dropdowns select “VLC Media Player”:

Updating VLC

When a new version is released you can update the VLC packages through your desktop Software Update tool or by running the standard yum update command in your terminal:

sudo yum update vlc

Conclusion

You have learned how to install VLC on your CentOS 7 desktop. You can now explore your new Media Player and start watching streams videos or listening to your favorite artists.

To find more information about VLC visit the VideoLAN’s Documentation page.

If you have any question, please leave a comment below.