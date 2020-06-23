How to Make Minecraft Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. It is a sandbox video game where players explore infinite worlds and build different structures from simple houses to towering skyscrapers.
This tutorial explains how to make a Minecraft Server on Ubuntu 20.04. We’ll use Systemd to run the Minecraft server and the
mcrcon utility for connecting to the running instance. We’ll also show you how to create a cronjob that performs regular server backups.
Prerequisites
According to the official Minecraft site, 4GB of RAM is recommended as a minimum configuration for a typical setup.
Install the packages required to build the
mcrcon tool:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install git build-essential
Installing Java Runtime Environment
Minecraft requires Java 8 or higher. The Minecraft Server doesn’t need a graphical user interface, so we’ll install the headless version of Java. This version is more suitable for server applications since it has fewer dependencies and uses less system resources.
Run the following command to install the headless OpenJRE 11 package:
sudo apt install openjdk-11-jre-headless
Verify the installation by printing the java version:
java -version
openjdk version "11.0.7" 2020-04-14
OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 11.0.7+10-post-Ubuntu-3ubuntu1)
OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 11.0.7+10-post-Ubuntu-3ubuntu1, mixed mode, sharing)
Creating Minecraft User
For security reasons, Minecraft should not be run under the root user. We will create a new system user and group with home directory
/opt/minecraft. The user will have the minimum necessary permissions to run the Minecraft server:
sudo useradd -r -m -U -d /opt/minecraft -s /bin/bash minecraft
We’ll not set a password for this user. This way, the user will not be able to login via SSHand cannot be compromised. To change to the
minecraft user, you’ll need to log in to the server as root or user with sudo privileges.
Installing Minecraft on Ubuntu
Before starting with the installation process, switch to the
minecraft user:
sudo su - minecraft
Run the following command to create three new directories inside the user home directory:
mkdir -p ~/{backups,tools,server}
- The
backupsdirectory will store your Minecraft server backups. You can synchronize this directory to your remote backup server.
- The
toolsdirectory will hold the
mcrconclient and the backup script.
- The
serverdirectory will contain the actual Minecraft server and its data.
Downloading and Compiling
mcrcon
RCON is a protocol that allows you to connect to the Minecraft servers and execute commands. mcron is RCON client written in C.
We’ll download the source code from GitHub and build the
mcrcon binary.
Clone the
Tiiffi/mcrcon repository from GitHub to the
~/tools/mcron directory:
git clone https://github.com/Tiiffi/mcrcon.git ~/tools/mcrcon
When finished, switch to the
mcron directory and build the utility:
cd ~/tools/mcrcon
gcc -std=gnu11 -pedantic -Wall -Wextra -O2 -s -o mcrcon mcrcon.c
Once completed, verify that
mcrcon has been successfully compiled by printing its version:
./mcrcon -v
The output will look something like this:
mcrcon 0.7.1 (built: Jun 23 2020 15:49:44) - https://github.com/Tiiffi/mcrcon
Bug reports:
tiiffi+mcrcon at gmail
https://github.com/Tiiffi/mcrcon/issues/
Downloading Minecraft Server
There are several Minecraft server mods such as Craftbukkit or Spigot that allows you to add features (plugins) on your server and further customize and tweak the server settings.
In this guide, we will install the latest Mojang’s official vanilla Minecraft server. The same instructions apply for installing other server mods.
Head over to the Minecraft download page to get the download link of the latest Minecraft server’s Java archive file (JAR). At the time of writing, the latest version is
1.16.
Download the jar file in the
~/server directory with
wget:
wget https://launcher.mojang.com/v1/objects/a0d03225615ba897619220e256a266cb33a44b6b/server.jar -P ~/server
Configuring Minecraft Server
Once the download is completed, switch to the
~/server directory and start the Minecraft server:
cd ~/server
java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui
When started for the first time, the server executes some operations, creates the
server.properties and
eula.txt files and stops.
[17:35:14] [main/ERROR]: Failed to load properties from file: server.properties
[17:35:15] [main/WARN]: Failed to load eula.txt
[17:35:15] [main/INFO]: You need to agree to the EULA in order to run the server. Go to eula.txt for more info.
To run the server, you need to agree to the Minecraft EULA, as indicated by the output above. Open the
eula.txt file and change
eula=false to
eula=true:
nano ~/server/eula.txt
eula=true
Close and save the file.
Next, open the
server.properties file and enable the rcon protocol and set the rcon password:
nano ~/server/server.properties
Locate the following lines and update their values, as shown below:
rcon.port=25575
rcon.password=strong-password
enable-rcon=true
strong-password to something more secure. If you don’t want to connect to the Minecraft server from remote locations, make sure the rcon port is blocked by your firewall.
While here, you can also adjust the server’s default properties. For more information about the server settings, visit the server.properties page.
Creating Systemd Unit File
Instead of manually starting the Minecraft server, we will create a Systemd unit file and run Minecraft as a service.
Switch back to your sudo user by typing
exit.
Open your text editor and create a file named
minecraft.service in the
/etc/systemd/system/ directory:
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/minecraft.service
Paste the following configuration:
[Unit]
Description=Minecraft Server
After=network.target
[Service]
User=minecraft
Nice=1
KillMode=none
SuccessExitStatus=0 1
ProtectHome=true
ProtectSystem=full
PrivateDevices=true
NoNewPrivileges=true
WorkingDirectory=/opt/minecraft/server
ExecStart=/usr/bin/java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui
ExecStop=/opt/minecraft/tools/mcrcon/mcrcon -H 127.0.0.1 -P 25575 -p strong-password stop
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Modify the
Xmx and
Xms flags according to your server resources. The
Xmx flag defines the maximum memory allocation pool for a Java virtual machine (JVM), while
Xms defines the initial memory allocation pool. Also, make sure that you are using the correct
rcon port and password.
Save the file and reload the systemd manager configuration:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
You can now start the Minecraft server by typing:
sudo systemctl start minecraft
The first time you start the service, it will generate several configuration files and directories, including the Minecraft world.
Check the service status with the following command:
sudo systemctl status minecraft
● minecraft.service - Minecraft Server
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/minecraft.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Tue 2020-06-23 17:48:44 UTC; 8s ago
Main PID: 1338035 (java)
Tasks: 15 (limit: 1074)
Memory: 465.3M
CGroup: /system.slice/minecraft.service
└─1338035 /usr/bin/java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar server.jar nogui
Finally, enable the Minecraft service to be automatically started at boot time:
sudo systemctl enable minecraft
Adjusting Firewall
Ubuntu ships with a firewall configuration tool called UFW. If the firewall is enabled on your system, and you want to access Minecraft server from the outside of your local network, you need to open port
25565:
sudo ufw allow 25565/tcp
Configuring Backups
In this section, we’ll create a backup shell script and cronjob to automatically backup the Minecraft server.
Switch to the
minecraft:
sudo su - minecraft
Open your text editor and create the following file:
nano /opt/minecraft/tools/backup.sh
Paste the following configuration:
#!/bin/bash
function rcon {
/opt/minecraft/tools/mcrcon/mcrcon -H 127.0.0.1 -P 25575 -p strong-password "$1"
}
rcon "save-off"
rcon "save-all"
tar -cvpzf /opt/minecraft/backups/server-$(date +%F-%H-%M).tar.gz /opt/minecraft/server
rcon "save-on"
## Delete older backups
find /opt/minecraft/backups/ -type f -mtime +7 -name '*.gz' -delete
Save the file and make the script executable:
chmod +x /opt/minecraft/tools/backup.sh
Next, create a cron job that will run once in a day automatically at a fixed time.
Open the crontab file by typing:
crontab -e
To run the backup script every day at 23:00 paste the following line:
0 23 * * * /opt/minecraft/tools/backup.sh
Accessing Minecraft Console
To access the Minecraft Console, use the
mcrcon utility. You need to specify the host, rcon port, rcon password and use the
-t switch which enables the
mcrcon terminal mode:
/opt/minecraft/tools/mcrcon/mcrcon -H 127.0.0.1 -P 25575 -p strong-password -t
Logged in. Type "Q" to quit!
>
When accessing the Minecraft Console from a remote location, make sure the rcon port is not blocked.
If you are regularly connecting to the Minecraft console, instead of typing this long command, you create create a bash alias.
Conclusion
We have shown you how to make a Minecraft server on Ubuntu 20.04 and set up a daily backup.
You can now launch your Minecraft client, connect to the server, and start your Minecraft adventure.
If you hit a problem or have feedback, leave a comment below.