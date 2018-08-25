Read in 3 minutes
How to Show MySQL Users
Have you ever wanted to get a list of all users in your MySQL server? There are commands to show databases and tables, but there is no MySQL “show users” command.
This tutorial explains how to list all user accounts in a MySQL database server through the command line.
Before you begin
Before you start with this tutorial, we are assuming that you already have MySQL or MariaDB server installed on your system. If not, you can easily install it by following one of the tutorials below:
- How To Install MySQL on CentOS 7, Ubuntu 18.04, Debian 9
- How To Install MariaDB on CentOS 7, Ubuntu 18.04
All commands will be executed inside the MySQL shell as a root user.
To access the MySQL shell type the following command and enter your MySQL root user password when prompted:
mysql -u root -p
If you haven’t set a password for your MySQL root user you can omit the
-p switch.
Show MySQL Users
MySQL stores information about the users, in a table named
user in the
mysql database. To get a list of all MySQL user accounts we can use the
SELECT statement and retrieve all rows from the
mysql.users table:
SELECT User, Host FROM mysql.user;
The output should look similar to below:
+------------------+-----------+
| user | host |
+------------------+-----------+
| root | localhost |
| luke | % |
| yoda | % |
| jabba | 10.10.0.6 |
| jabba | 10.10.0.9 |
| chewbacca | localhost |
| leia | localhost |
| han | localhost |
+------------------+-----------+
8 rows in set (0.00 sec)
The command above shows only two columns from the
mysql.user table (
User and
Host), This table contains more than 40 columns such as
Password,
Select_priv,
Update_priv … etc.
You can use the
desc mysql.user; statement to display information about each of a table’s columns. Once you know the column name run a query against a selected data.
For example to get a list of all MySQL users accounts including information about the password and whether it is active or expired, you can use the following query:
SELECT User, Host, Password, password_expired FROM mysql.user;
+----------------+-----------+-------------------------------------------+------------------+
| User | Host | Password | password_expired |
+----------------+-----------+-------------------------------------------+------------------+
| root | localhost | | N |
| luke | % | *ADC3B5B27617732CD6320A2DA976258E149A7EC8 | N |
| yoda | % | *9550E004046348198A143A115550E1262209FB6F | N |
| jabba | 10.10.0.6 | *F91C86B486B945C083B61A05FF6E197560D187EC | Y |
| jabba | 10.10.0.9 | | Y |
| chewbacca | localhost | *17F2B1E48029294841AD66772BEBB7E6E6A005AF | N |
| leia | localhost | *74409C8DB55AC1A6829D801915981C46EDBFC64A | N |
| han | localhost | *7B3022FCAEC3534CE67C68322D8AF0C240D95745 | N |
+----------------+-----------+-------------------------------------------+------------------+
8 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we have shown you how to get a list of all MySQL users accounts by retrieving data from the user table in the mysql database.
Feel free to leave a comment if you have any questions.