How to Install Java on Debian 10 Linux
In this tutorial, we will explain how to install Java (OpenJDK) on Debian 10 Linux.
Java is one of the most popular programming languages used to build different kinds of applications and systems. Applications developed in Java are scalable, flexible and maintainable.
Before You Begin
There are two different implementations of Java, OpenJDK and Oracle Java with almost no differences between them except that Oracle Java has a few additional commercial features. Oracle Java License permits only non-commercial use of the software, such as personal use and development use.
The default Debian 10 repositories include two different Java packages, Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and Java Development Kit (JDK). JRE includes the Java virtual machine (JVM), classes and binaries that allow you to run Java programs. Java developers should install JDK which includes JRE and development/debugging tools and libraries necessary to build Java applications.
If you are not sure which Java package to install the general recommendation is to stick to the default OpenJDK (JDK 11) version. Some Java-based applications may require a specific version of Java, so you should consult the application documentation.
Installing OpenJDK 11
OpenJDK 11, the open source implementation of the Java Platform is the default Java development and runtime in Debian 10, Buster.
Run the following commands as a user with sudo privileges or root to update the packages index and install the OpenJDK 11 JDK package:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install default-jdk
Once the installation is complete, you can verify it by checking the Java version:
java -version
The output should look something like this:
openjdk version "11.0.3" 2019-04-16
OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 11.0.3+7-post-Debian-5)
OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 11.0.3+7-post-Debian-5, mixed mode, sharing)
That’s it! At this point, you have successfully installed Java on your Debian system.
Installing OpenJDK 8
At the time of writing, the previous Java LTS version 8 is not available in the official Debian Buster repositories.
We’ll enable the AdoptOpenJDK repository which provides prebuilt OpenJDK packages.
Start by updating the packages list and installing the dependencies necessary to add a new repository over HTTPS:
sudo apt update sudo apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates wget dirmngr gnupg software-properties-common
Import the repository’s GPG key using the following wget command:
wget -qO - https://adoptopenjdk.jfrog.io/adoptopenjdk/api/gpg/key/public | sudo apt-key add -
Add the AdoptOpenJDK APT repository to your system:
sudo add-apt-repository --yes https://adoptopenjdk.jfrog.io/adoptopenjdk/deb/
Once the repository is enabled, update apt sources and install Java 8 using the following commands:
sudo apt update sudo apt install adoptopenjdk-8-hotspot
Finally, verify the installation by checking the Java version:
java -version
The output should look something like this:
openjdk version "1.8.0_212" OpenJDK Runtime Environment (AdoptOpenJDK)(build 1.8.0_212-b04) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (AdoptOpenJDK)(build 25.212-b04, mixed mode)
Set the default version
If you have multiple Java versions installed on your Debian system you can check what version is set as the default one by typing:
java -version
To change the default version use the
update-alternatives command:
sudo update-alternatives --config java
The output will look something like below:
There are 2 choices for the alternative java (providing /usr/bin/java).
Selection Path Priority Status
------------------------------------------------------------
* 0 /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64/bin/java 1111 auto mode
1 /usr/lib/jvm/adoptopenjdk-8-hotspot-amd64/bin/java 1081 manual mode
2 /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64/bin/java 1111 manual mode
Press <enter> to keep the current choice[*], or type selection number:
You will be presented with a list of all installed Java versions. Enter the number of the version you want to be used as the default and press
Enter.
JAVA_HOME Environment Variable
The
JAVA_HOME environment variable is used by some Java applications to determine the Java installation location.
To set the
JAVA_HOME environment variable, use the
update-alternatives command to find where Java is installed:
sudo update-alternatives --config java
In this example the installation paths are as follows:
- OpenJDK 11 is located at
/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64/bin/java
- OpenJDK 8 is located at
/usr/lib/jvm/adoptopenjdk-8-hotspot-amd64/bin/java
Once you found the path of your preferred Java installation, open the
/etc/environment file:
sudo nano /etc/environment
Assuming you want to set
JAVA_HOME to the OpenJDK 11 path add the following line, at the end of the file:
JAVA_HOME="/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64"
For changes to take effect on your current shell you can either log out and log in or run the following source command:
source /etc/environment
Verify that the
JAVA_HOME environment variable was correctly set:
echo $JAVA_HOME
You should see the path to the Java installation:
/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64
/etc/environment is a system-wide configuration file, which is used by all users. If you want to set the
JAVA_HOME variable on a per-user basis then add the line to the
.bashrc or any other configuration file which is loaded when the user logs in.
Uninstall Java
You can uninstall Java like any other package installed with
apt.
For example, to uninstall the
default-jdk package simply run:
sudo apt remove default-jdk
Conclusion
The latest LTS version of OpenJDK is available in the default Debian 10 Buster repositories and the installation is a simple and straightforward task.
