Linux Chown Command
In Linux, all files are associated with an owner and a group. The chown command is used to change the user and group ownership of a given file, directory or link.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use the chown command through simple examples.
Chown Command Syntax
Before going into how to use the chown command, let’s start by reviewing the basic syntax.
The chown command expressions take the following form:
chown [OPTIONS] USER[:GROUP] FILE(s)
USER is the user name or the user ID (UID) of the new owner,
GROUP is the name of the new group or the group ID (GID) and
FILE(s) is the name of one or more files, directories or links.
Use the
ls -l command to find out who owns a file or what group the belongs to.
To be able to change the ownership of a file, the user running the chown command must have sudo privileges.
How to Change the Owner of a File
To change the owner of a file use the
chown command followed by the user name of the new owner and the target file.
chown USER FILE
For example, the following command will change the ownership of a file named
file1 to a new owner named
linuxize:
chown linuxize file1
To change the ownership of multiple files or directories specify them as a space-separated list. For example, the command bellow changes the ownership of a file named
file1 and directory
dir1 to a new owner named
linuxize:
chown linuxize file1 dir1
The numeric user ID (UID) can be used instead of the username. The following example will change the ownership of a file named
file2 to a new owner with UID of 1000:
chown 1000 file2
If a numeric owner exists as a user name, then the ownership will be transferred to the user name.
How to Change the Owner and Group of a File
To change both the owner and the group of a file use the
chown command followed by the new owner and group separated by a colon (
:) with no intervening spaces and the target file.
chown USER:GROUP FILE
The following command will change the ownership of a file named
file1 to a new owner named
linuxize and group
users:
chown linuxize:users file1
If you omit the group name after the colon (
:) the group of the file is changed to the specified user’s login group.
chown linuxize: file1
How to Change the Group of a File
The
chown command can performs the same function as the
chgrp command, i.e it can change the file group.
To change only the group of a file use the
chown command followed by a colon (
:) and the new group name and the target file.
chown :GROUP FILE
The following command will change the owning group of a file named
file1 to
www-data:
chown :www-data file1
How to Recursively Change the File Ownership
To recursively operate on all files and directories under the input directory use the
-r (
--recursive) option:
chown -R USER:GROUP DIRECTORY
For example, the following command will change the ownership of all files and directories under
/var/www directory to a new owner and group named
www-data:
chown www-data: /var/www
Conclusion
By now you should have a good understanding of how to use the Linux
chown command. If you want to learn more about the
chown command visit the chown man page.