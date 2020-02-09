Bash Sequence Expression (Range)
In this article, we will cover the basics of the sequence expression in Bash.
The Bash sequence expression generates a range of integers or characters by defining a start and the end point of the range. It is generally used in combination with
for loops.
Bash Sequence Expression
The sequence expression takes the following form:
{START..END[..INCREMENT]}
- The expression begins with an opening brace and ends with a closing brace.
STARTand
ENDcan be either positive integers or single characters.
- The
STARTand the
ENDvalues are mandatory and separated with two dots
.., with no space between them.
- The
INCREMENTvalue is optional. If present, it must be separated from the
ENDvalue with two dots
.., with no space between them. When characters are given, the expression is expanded in lexicographic order.
- The expression expands to each number or characters between
STARTand
END, including the provided values.
- An incorrectly formed expression is left unchanged.
Here’s the expression in action:
echo {0..3}
When no
INCREMENT is provided the default increment is 1:
0 1 2 3
You can also use other characters. The example below prints the alphabet:
echo {a..z}
a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z
If the
START value is greater than
END then the expression will create a range that decrements:
for i in {3..0}
do
echo "Number: $i"
done
Number: 3
Number: 2
Number: 1
Number: 0
When an
INCREMENT is given, it is used as the step between each generated item:
for i in {0..20..5}
do
echo "Number: $i"
done
Each generated number is greater than the preceding number by 5:
Number: 0
Number: 5
Number: 10
Number: 15
Number: 20
When using integers to generate a range, you can add a leading
0 to force each number to have the same length. To pad generated integers with leading zeros prefix either
START and
END with a zero:
for i in {00..3}
do
echo "Number: $i"
done
Number: 00
Number: 01
Number: 02
Number: 03
The expression can be prefixed or suffixed with other characters:
echo A{00..3}B
A00B A01B A02B A03B
If the expression is not constructed correctly, it is left unchanged:
echo {0..}
0..
Conclusion
The Bash sequence expression allows you to generate a range of integers or characters.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.