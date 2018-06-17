Read in 5 minutes
How to Back Up and Restore MySQL Databases with Mysqldump
This tutorial explains how to backup and restore MySQL or MariaDB databases from the command line using the mysqldump utility.
The backup files created by the mysqldump utility are basically a set of SQL statements that can be used to recreate the original database.
If you don’t backup your databases, a software bug or a hard-drive failure could be disastrous. To help save you lots of time and frustration, it is strongly recommended that you take the precaution of regularly backing up your MySQL databases.
You can also use the mysqldump utility to transfer your MySQL database to another MySQL server.
Mysqldump Command Syntax
Before going into how to use the mysqldump command, let’s start by reviewing the basic syntax.
The mysqldump utility expressions take the following form:
mysqldump [options] > file.sql
options- The mysqldump options
file.sql- The dump (backup) file
Backup a Single Database
To backup a database named
database_name using the user
root to a file named
database_name.sql you would run the following command:
mysqldump -u root -p database_name > database_name.sql
You will be prompted to enter the root password. Enter it, press
Enter and the dump process will start. Depending on the database size, the process can take some time.
If you are logged in as the same user that you are using to perform the export and that user does not require a password, you can omit the
-u and
-p options:
mysqldump database_name > database_name.sql
Backup Multiple Databases
To backup multiple MySQL database with one command you need to use the
--database option followed by the list of databases you want to backup. Each database name must be separated by space.
mysqldump -u root -p --database database_name_a database_name_b > databases_a_b.sql
The command above will create a dump containing both databases .
Backup All Databases
If you want to back up all the databases you would use the
--all-databases option:
mysqldump -u root -p --all-databases > all_databases.sql
Same as with the previous example the command above will create a single dump file containing all databases.
Backup all MySQL databases to separate files
The
mysqldump utility doesn’t provide an option to backup all databases to separate files but we easily achieve that with a simple bash
FOR loop:
for DB in $(mysql -e 'show databases' -s --skip-column-names); do
mysqldump $DB > "$DB.sql";
done
The command above will create a separate dump file of all databases using the database name as the filename.
Create a Compressed MySQL Database Backup
If the database size is very large it is a good idea to compress the output. To do that simply pipe the output to the gzip utility, and redirect it to a file as shown bellow:
mysqldump database_name > | gzip > database_name.sql.gz
Create a Backup with Timestamp
If you want to keep more than one backup in a same location ,then you would like to add the date to the backup filename:
mysqldump database_name > database_name-$(date +%Y%m%d).sql
The command above will create a file with the following format
database_name-20180617.sql
If you are using cronjob to automate your databases backups then you can also use the following command to delete any backups older than 30 days:
find /path/to/backups -type f -name "*.sql" -mtime +30 -delete
Of course you need to adjust the command according to your backup location and file names. To learn more about the find command you can check our How to Find Files in Linux Using the Command Line guide.
Restoring a MySQL dump
You can restore a MySQL dump using the
mysql tool. In most cases you’ll need to create a database to import into. If the database already exist first you need to delete it.
In the following example the first command will create a database named
database_name and then it will import the dump
database_name.sql into it:
mysql -u root -p -e "create database database_name";
mysql -u root -p database_name < database_name.sql
Restoring a single database from a full MySQL dump
If you backed up all your databases using the
-all-databases option and you want to restore a single database from a backup file which contains multiple databases use the
--one-database option as shown bellow:
mysql --one-database database_name < all_databases.sql
Export and Import a MySQL Database in One Command
You can export a database and import it into another in a single command:
mysqldump -u root -p database_name | mysql -h remote_host -u root -p remote_database_name
The command above will pipe the output to a mysql client on remote host and it will import it into a database named
remote_database_name. Before running the command, make sure the database already exists on the remote server.
Conclusion
This tutorial covers only the basics, but it should be a good starting for anyone who wants to learn how to create and restore MySQL databases from the command line using the mysqldump utility.
