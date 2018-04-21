How to deploy Mattermost on CentOS 7

Mattermost is an open source, instant messaging platform, a self-hosted Slack alternative. It’s written in Golang and React and can use MySQL or PostgreSQL as a database backend. Mattermost brings all your team communication into one place and provides various features including file sharing, one-on-one and group messaging, custom emojis, video calls and more. In this tutorial, we will show you how to deploy Mattermost on a CentOS 7 server and configure Nginx as a SSL reverse proxy.

Prerequisites

Make sure that you have met the following prerequisites before continuing with this tutorial:

You have a domain name pointing to your server IP address. In this article we will use linuxize-test.com .

. You have Nginx installed, if not check this guide.

You have a SSL certificate installed for your domain. You can install a free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate by following this guide.

Create MySQL Database

We will use MariaDB as a database for Mattermost. If you don’t have MySQL or MariaDB installed on your server you can check this guide.

Login to the MySQL shell:

mysql -u root -p

And run the following commands to create a new database and user for our Mattermost installation:

create database mattermost ; GRANT ALL ON mattermost . * TO mattermost @ localhost IDENTIFIED BY 'P4ssvv0rD' ;

Create new system user

Create a new user and group, which will run our Mattermost installation, we will name our user mattermost :

sudo useradd -U -M -d /opt/mattermost mattermost

Install Mattermost Server

At the time of the writing of this article the latest stable version of Mattermost is version 4.9.0. Download the archive with curl:

sudo curl -L https://releases.mattermost.com/4.9.0/mattermost-4.9.0-linux-amd64.tar.gz -o /tmp/mattermost.tar.gz

Once the download is completed extract the archive and move it to the opt directory

sudo tar zxf /tmp/mattermost.tar.gz -C /opt

Create the storage directory for files:

sudo mkdir /opt/mattermost/data

Change the directory ownership to the mattermost user:

sudo chown -R mattermost: /opt/mattermost

Open the /opt/mattermost/config/config.json file and set the database driver to mysql and enter the database credential and database name we created previously:

/opt/mattermost/config/config.json

In order to test our installation to make sure everything works before creating systemd unit and setting up reverse proxy with Nginx we will start the Mattermost server.

Change into the /opt/mattermost directory and start the server:

cd /opt/mattermost sudo -u mattermost bin/platform

The output should be something like this :

[2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Using config file at /opt/mattermost/config/config.json [2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Starting Server... [2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Server is listening on [::]:8065 [2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Starting 2 websocket hubs [2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Using config file at /opt/mattermost/config/config.json [2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Starting workers [2018/04/22 21:37:54 UTC] [INFO] Starting schedulers.

We can now stop the Mattermost server with CTRL+C and continue with the next steps.

Advertisement

Create a Systemd unit

In order to run our Mattermost instance as a service we will create a mattermost.service unit file in the /etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:

/etc/systemd/system/mattermost.service

[Unit] Description=Mattermost After=network.target nss-lookup.target mariadb.service [Service] Type=notify WorkingDirectory=/opt/mattermost User=mattermost SyslogIdentifier=mattermost ExecStart=/opt/mattermost/bin/platform TimeoutStartSec=3600 LimitNOFILE=49152 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Mattermost service by executing:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl start mattermost

We can now check the service status with the the following command:

sudo systemctl status mattermost

● mattermost.service - Mattermost Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/mattermost.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2018-04-22 21:43:54 UTC; 8s ago Main PID: 7218 (platform) CGroup: /system.slice/mattermost.service ├─7218 /opt/mattermost/bin/platform └─7226 plugins/jira/plugin.exe

and if there are no errors you can enable the Mattermost service to be automatically started at boot time:

sudo systemctl enable mattermost

Set up a reverse proxy with Nginx

If you followed our how to install Nginx on CentOS 7 and how to secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on CentOS 7 guides you should already have Nginx installed and configured with SSL certificate. Now we only need to create a new server block for our Mattermost installation.

/etc/nginx/conf.d/linuxize-test.com.conf

proxy_cache_path /var/cache/nginx levels=1:2 keys_zone=mattermost_cache:10m max_size=3g inactive=120m use_temp_path=off ; upstream mattermost_backend { server 127.0.0.1 : 8065 ; } server { listen 80 ; server_name linuxize-test.com www.linuxize-test.com ; include snippets/letsencrypt.conf ; return 301 https://linuxize-test.com $request_uri ; } server { listen 443 ssl http2 ; server_name www.linuxize-test.com ; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/linuxize-test.com/fullchain.pem ; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/linuxize-test.com/privkey.pem ; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/linuxize-test.com/chain.pem ; include snippets/ssl.conf ; return 301 https://linuxize-test.com $request_uri ; } server { listen 443 ssl http2 ; server_name linuxize-test.com ; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/linuxize-test.com/fullchain.pem ; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/linuxize-test.com/privkey.pem ; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/linuxize-test.com/chain.pem ; include snippets/ssl.conf ; access_log /var/log/nginx/linuxize-test.com-access.log ; error_log /var/log/nginx/linuxize-test.com-error.log ; location ~ /api/v[0-9]+/(users/)?websocket$ { proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade" ; client_max_body_size 50M ; proxy_set_header Host $http_host ; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme ; proxy_set_header X-Frame-Options SAMEORIGIN ; proxy_buffers 256 16k ; proxy_buffer_size 16k ; proxy_read_timeout 600s ; proxy_pass http://mattermost_backend ; } location / { proxy_http_version 1 .1 ; client_max_body_size 50M ; proxy_set_header Connection "" ; proxy_set_header Host $http_host ; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme ; proxy_set_header X-Frame-Options SAMEORIGIN ; proxy_buffers 256 16k ; proxy_buffer_size 16k ; proxy_read_timeout 600s ; proxy_cache mattermost_cache ; proxy_cache_revalidate on ; proxy_cache_min_uses 2 ; proxy_cache_use_stale timeout ; proxy_cache_lock on ; proxy_pass http://mattermost_backend ; } }

Reload the Nginx service for changes to take effect:

sudo systemctl reload nginx

Configuring Mattermost

Open your browser, type your domain and create your first account:

The first created user in the system has administrator privileges.

Click on Create a new team link and create your first team and set the team URL:

After you create the first administrator account and the first team you will be redirected to the Mattermost dashboard , logged in as an administrator. Open the System Console, by clicking on your username at the top of the navigation panel, and in the new menu that opens, click on the System Console link:

Set the site URL by going to Settings General → Configuration.

Enable email notifications by going to Notifications → Email

and enter your SMTP parameters. You can use any popular transactional email services such as SendinBlue, SendGrid, Amazon SES, Mandrill, Mailgun, Mailjet, and Postmark or you can set up your own mail server by following this tutorial.

Finally we need to restart the Mattermost service for changes to take effect:

sudo systemctl restart mattermost

That’s all! You have successfully installed Mattermost on CentOS 7. If you are facing any problem with the installation, feel free to leave a comment.