How to install Node.js on Debian 9
In this tutorial, we will cover how to install Node.js and npm on a Debian 9 system.
Node.js is an open source cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment built on Chrome’s JavaScript engine that allows server-side execution of JavaScript code. It is mainly used to build server-side applications, but it is also very popular as a full-stack and front-end solution. npm is the default package manager for Node.js and the world’s largest software registry.
In this tutorial we will show you two different ways to install Node.js on Debian. Choose the installation option that is best for you.
Install Node.js and NPM from the NodeSource repository
The easiest way to install the latest versions of Node.js and npm is to install the package from the repository maintained by NodeSource.
To add the NodeSource repository to your system run the following command:
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo bash -
The current LTS version of Node.js is version 8.x, Carbon. If you want to install Node.js version 10.x just change
setup_8.x with
setup_10.x
Once the NodeSource repository is added install Node.js and npm with the following command:
sudo apt install nodejs
To verify if the installation was successful, print the Node.js and npm versions:
node --version
v8.11.3
npm --version
5.6.0
Install Node.js and NPM using NVM
NVM (Node Version Manager) is a bash script that allows you to manage multiple Node.js versions. With NVM you can install and uninstall any specific Node.js version that you want to use or test.
To download the nvm install script with cURL type:
curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/creationix/nvm/v0.33.11/install.sh | bash
The installation script clones the
nvm repository from Github to the
~/.nvm directory and adds the nvm path to your Bash or ZSH profile.
=> Close and reopen your terminal to start using nvm or run the following to use it now:
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" # This loads nvm bash_completion
As the output above suggests, you can either open a new shell session or run the commands to add the path to the
nvm script to your current session. Do whatever is easier for you.
To ensure that nvm is properly installed type:
nvm --version
0.33.11
Now that you have
nvm installed on your Debian machine, to install the latest available version of Node.js, type:
nvm install node
Downloading and installing node v10.5.0...
Downloading https://nodejs.org/dist/v10.5.0/node-v10.5.0-linux-x64.tar.xz...
######################################################################## 100.0%
Computing checksum with sha256sum
Checksums matched!
Now using node v10.5.0 (npm v6.1.0)
Creating default alias: default -> node (-> v10.5.0)
Verify the Node.js version, by typing:
node --version
v10.5.0
Let’t install two more versions, the latest LTS version and version 4.9.1
nvm install --lts
nvm install 6.14.3
Once LTS version and 6.14.3 are installed we can list installed Node.js instances by typing:
nvm ls
-> v6.14.3 # ACTIVE VERSION
v8.11.3
v10.5.0
system
default -> node (-> v10.5.0) # DEFAULT VERSION
node -> stable (-> v10.5.0) (default)
stable -> 10.5 (-> v10.5.0) (default)
iojs -> N/A (default)
lts/* -> lts/carbon (-> v8.11.3)
lts/argon -> v4.9.1 (-> N/A)
lts/boron -> v6.14.3
lts/carbon -> v8.11.3
In the output above, the entry with an arrow on the right
(-> v6.14.3), is the version used in the current shell session and the default version is set to
v10.5.0.
Default version is the version that will be used when you open new shell sessions.
If you want to change the current active version use the following command:
nvm use 8.11.3
and verify it by typing:
nvm current
v8.11.3
To set version
8.11.3 as the default Node.js version type:
nvm alias default 8.11.3
Install development tools
To compile and install native addons from the npm registry you need to install the development tools.
sudo apt install build-essential
Uninstall Node.js
If for some reasons you want to uninstall Node.js and npm packages, you can use the following command:
sudo apt remove nodejs npm
Install Yarn package manager
Yarn is a JavaScript package manager compatible with npm. It was created to solve a set of problems with the npm such as security and speed.
The easiest way to install Yarn is on Debian to use the official Yarn repositories.
To add the the GPG key and the repository to your system run the following commands:
curl -sL https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/pubkey.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
echo "deb https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/yarn.list
Next update the package index and install the Yarn package manager, with:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install yarn
Verify the installation by printing the version number:
yarn --version
1.7.0
Conclusion
We have shown you two different ways to install Node.js and npm on your Debian 9 server. The method you choose depends on your requirements and preferences. Even though installing the packaged version from the NodeSource repository is easier, the nvm method gives you more flexibility for adding and removing different Node.js versions on a per user basis.
Now that you’ve installed Node.js on your Debian 9 system, it’s time to start developing your application!
