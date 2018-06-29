How to install Node.js on Debian 9

In this tutorial, we will cover how to install Node.js and npm on a Debian 9 system.

Node.js is an open source cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment built on Chrome’s JavaScript engine that allows server-side execution of JavaScript code. It is mainly used to build server-side applications, but it is also very popular as a full-stack and front-end solution. npm is the default package manager for Node.js and the world’s largest software registry.

In this tutorial we will show you two different ways to install Node.js on Debian. Choose the installation option that is best for you.

Install Node.js and NPM from the NodeSource repository

The easiest way to install the latest versions of Node.js and npm is to install the package from the repository maintained by NodeSource.

To add the NodeSource repository to your system run the following command:

curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo bash -

The current LTS version of Node.js is version 8.x, Carbon. If you want to install Node.js version 10.x just change setup_8.x with setup_10.x

Once the NodeSource repository is added install Node.js and npm with the following command:

sudo apt install nodejs

To verify if the installation was successful, print the Node.js and npm versions:

node --version

v8.11.3

npm --version

5.6.0

Advertisement

Install Node.js and NPM using NVM

NVM (Node Version Manager) is a bash script that allows you to manage multiple Node.js versions. With NVM you can install and uninstall any specific Node.js version that you want to use or test.

To download the nvm install script with cURL type:

curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/creationix/nvm/v0.33.11/install.sh | bash

The installation script clones the nvm repository from Github to the ~/.nvm directory and adds the nvm path to your Bash or ZSH profile.

=> Close and reopen your terminal to start using nvm or run the following to use it now: export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm" [ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm [ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" # This loads nvm bash_completion

As the output above suggests, you can either open a new shell session or run the commands to add the path to the nvm script to your current session. Do whatever is easier for you.

To ensure that nvm is properly installed type:

nvm --version

0.33.11

Now that you have nvm installed on your Debian machine, to install the latest available version of Node.js, type:

nvm install node

Downloading and installing node v10.5.0... Downloading https://nodejs.org/dist/v10.5.0/node-v10.5.0-linux-x64.tar.xz... ######################################################################## 100.0% Computing checksum with sha256sum Checksums matched! Now using node v10.5.0 (npm v6.1.0) Creating default alias: default -> node (-> v10.5.0)

Verify the Node.js version, by typing:

node --version

v10.5.0

Let’t install two more versions, the latest LTS version and version 4.9.1

nvm install --lts nvm install 6 .14.3

Once LTS version and 6.14.3 are installed we can list installed Node.js instances by typing:

nvm ls

-> v6.14.3 # ACTIVE VERSION v8.11.3 v10.5.0 system default -> node (-> v10.5.0) # DEFAULT VERSION node -> stable (-> v10.5.0) (default) stable -> 10.5 (-> v10.5.0) (default) iojs -> N/A (default) lts/* -> lts/carbon (-> v8.11.3) lts/argon -> v4.9.1 (-> N/A) lts/boron -> v6.14.3 lts/carbon -> v8.11.3

In the output above, the entry with an arrow on the right (-> v6.14.3) , is the version used in the current shell session and the default version is set to v10.5.0 .

Default version is the version that will be used when you open new shell sessions.

If you want to change the current active version use the following command:

nvm use 8 .11.3

and verify it by typing:

nvm current

v8.11.3

To set version 8.11.3 as the default Node.js version type:

nvm alias default 8 .11.3

To compile and install native addons from the npm registry you need to install the development tools.

sudo apt install build-essential

Uninstall Node.js

If for some reasons you want to uninstall Node.js and npm packages, you can use the following command:

sudo apt remove nodejs npm

Install Yarn package manager

Yarn is a JavaScript package manager compatible with npm. It was created to solve a set of problems with the npm such as security and speed.

The easiest way to install Yarn is on Debian to use the official Yarn repositories.

To add the the GPG key and the repository to your system run the following commands:

curl -sL https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/pubkey.gpg | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/yarn.list

Next update the package index and install the Yarn package manager, with:

sudo apt update sudo apt install yarn

Verify the installation by printing the version number:

yarn --version

1.7.0

Conclusion

We have shown you two different ways to install Node.js and npm on your Debian 9 server. The method you choose depends on your requirements and preferences. Even though installing the packaged version from the NodeSource repository is easier, the nvm method gives you more flexibility for adding and removing different Node.js versions on a per user basis.

Now that you’ve installed Node.js on your Debian 9 system, it’s time to start developing your application!

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.