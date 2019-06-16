TeamViewer is a cross-platform solution that can be used for remote control, desktop sharing, online meetings and file transfer between computers.

TeamViewer is proprietary computer software and it is not included in the default Debian repositories.

This tutorial describes how to install TeamViewer on Debian 9.

Prerequisites

Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Installing TeamViewer on Debian

Installing TeamViewer on Debian systems is a pretty straightforward process, just complete the steps below.

1. Download TeamViewer

Open your terminal either by using the Ctrl+Alt+T keyboard shortcut or by clicking on the terminal icon.

Run the following wget command to download the latest TeamViewer .deb package:

wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer_amd64.deb

2. Install TeamViewer

To install the downloaded TeamViewer .deb package type the following command:

sudo apt install ./teamviewer_amd64.deb

When prompted Do you want to continue? [Y/n] , type Y to continue the installation.

Starting TeamViewer

You can launch the TeamViewer application either from the command line by typing teamviewer or by clicking on its icon from the Activities menu.

When TeamViewer is started for the first time, a window similar to the following will be displayed. Accept the terms in the license agreement by clicking on the License Agreement button.

The application will start and you’ll see something like the following.

That’s it. At this point, you have TeamViewer installed on your Debian desktop. You can now connect to your friends or customers computers and provide immediate technical assistance.

Updating TeamViewer

During the installation process, the official TeamViewer repository will be added to your system. You can use the cat command to verify the file contents:

cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teamviewer.list

... deb http://linux.teamviewer.com/deb stable main # deb http://linux.teamviewer.com/deb preview main ...

This ensures that your TeamViewer installation will be updated automatically when a new version is released through your desktop standard Software Update tool.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we’ve shown you how to install TeamViewer on your Debian 9 desktop machine. With TeamViewer you can connect to any remote machine, and work on it as if you were sitting right in front of the machine.

Feel free to leave a comment below.