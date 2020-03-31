TeamViewer is a cross-platform solution that can be used for remote control, desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between computers. TeamViewer is proprietary computer software, and it is not included in the CentOS repositories.

This article describes how to install TeamViewer on CentOS 8.

You’ll need to be logged in as root or user with sudo access to be able to install packages on your CentOS system.

Installing TeamViewer on CentOS #

Perform the following steps to install TeamViewer on CentOS 8:

TeamViewer depends on packages that are available in the EPEL software repository. If EPEL is not enabled on your system, enable it by typing: sudo dnf install epel-release Enter the following command to import the GPG keys of the TeamViewer repository: sudo rpm --import https://dl.tvcdn.de/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc Install the TeamViewer .rpm package by issuing the following command: sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm When prompted, type y to continue the installation.

At this point, you have successfully installed TeamViewer on your CentOS 8 machine. You can now connect to your friend’s or customer’s computer and help with their issue.

Starting TeamViewer #

TeamViewer can be launched either from the command line by typing teamviewer or by clicking on the TeamViewer icon ( Applications -> Internet -> TeamViewer ):

When you start TeamViewer for the first time, you’ll be prompted to accept the license agreement:

Accept the terms and conditions by clicking on the License Agreement button, and a window similar to the following will be displayed:

Updating TeamViewer #

During the installation process, the official TeamViewer repository will be added to your system. You can use the cat command to verify the file contents:

cat /etc/yum.repos.d/teamviewer.repo

[teamviewer] name=TeamViewer - $basearch baseurl=http://linux.teamviewer.com/yum/stable/main/binary-$basearch/ gpgkey=http://linux.teamviewer.com/pubkey/currentkey.asc gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 type=rpm-md failovermethod=priority

This ensures that your TeamViewer installation will be updated automatically when a new version is released through your desktop standard Software Update tool.

We’ve shown you how to install TeamViewer on CentOS 8. To learn more about TeamViewer, visit their official Knowledge Base.

