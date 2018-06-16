How to Setup Passwordless SSH Login

Secure Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol used for secure connection between a client and a server and supports various authentication mechanisms. The two most popular mechanisms are passwords based authentication and public key based authentication.

In this tutorial we will show you how to setup a SSH key-based authentication and connect to your Linux servers without entering a password.

Check for existing SSH key pair. Before generating a new SSH key pair first check if you already have an SSH key on your client machine because you don’t want to overwrite your existing keys. Run the following command to see if existing SSH keys are present: ls -al ~/.ssh/id_*.pub If there are existing keys, you can either use those and skip the next step or backup up the old keys and generate a new one. If you see No such file or directory or no matches found it means that you do not have a SSH key and you can proceed with the next step and generate a new one.

Generate a new SSH key pair. The following command will generate a new 4096 bits SSH key pair with your email address as a comment: ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 4096 -C [email protected]" Press Enter to accept the default file location and file name: Enter file in which to save the key (/home/yourusername/.ssh/id_rsa): Next, the ssh-keygen tool will ask you to type a secure passphrase. Whether you want to use passphrase its up to you, if you choose to use passphrase you will get an extra layer of security. In most cases developers and system administrators are using SSH without a passphrase because they are useful for fully automated processes. If you don’t want to use passphrase just press Enter Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): The whole interaction looks like this: To be sure that the SSH keys are generated you can list your new private and public keys with: ls ~/.ssh/id_* /home/yourusername/.ssh/id_rsa /home/yourusername/.ssh/id_rsa.pub

Copy the public key Now that you generated a SSH key pair, in order to be able to login to your server without a password you need to copy the public key to the server you want to manage. The easiest way to copy your public key to you server is to use a command called ssh-copy-id . On your local machine terminal type: ssh-copy-id [email protected]_ip_address You will be prompted to enter the remoteusername password: [email protected]_ip_address's password: Once the user is authenticated, the public key will be appended to the remote user authorized_keys file and connection will be closed. If by some reason the ssh-copy-id utility is not available on your local computer you can use the following command to copy the public key: cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub | ssh [email protected]_ip_address "mkdir -p ~/.ssh && cat >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys"