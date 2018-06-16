Read in 4 minutes
last updated
How to Setup Passwordless SSH Login
Secure Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol used for secure connection between a client and a server and supports various authentication mechanisms. The two most popular mechanisms are passwords based authentication and public key based authentication.
In this tutorial we will show you how to setup a SSH key-based authentication and connect to your Linux servers without entering a password.
How do I Setup SSH Passwordless Login ?
Check for existing SSH key pair.
Before generating a new SSH key pair first check if you already have an SSH key on your client machine because you don’t want to overwrite your existing keys. Run the following command to see if existing SSH keys are present:
ls -al ~/.ssh/id_*.pub
If there are existing keys, you can either use those and skip the next step or backup up the old keys and generate a new one.
If you see
No such file or directoryor
no matches foundit means that you do not have a SSH key and you can proceed with the next step and generate a new one.
Generate a new SSH key pair.
The following command will generate a new 4096 bits SSH key pair with your email address as a comment:
ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 4096 -C "[email protected]"
Press
Enterto accept the default file location and file name:
Enter file in which to save the key (/home/yourusername/.ssh/id_rsa):
Next, the
ssh-keygentool will ask you to type a secure passphrase. Whether you want to use passphrase its up to you, if you choose to use passphrase you will get an extra layer of security. In most cases developers and system administrators are using SSH without a passphrase because they are useful for fully automated processes. If you don’t want to use passphrase just press
Enter
Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase):
The whole interaction looks like this:
To be sure that the SSH keys are generated you can list your new private and public keys with:
ls ~/.ssh/id_*
/home/yourusername/.ssh/id_rsa /home/yourusername/.ssh/id_rsa.pub
Copy the public key
Now that you generated a SSH key pair, in order to be able to login to your server without a password you need to copy the public key to the server you want to manage.
The easiest way to copy your public key to you server is to use a command called
ssh-copy-id. On your local machine terminal type:
ssh-copy-id [email protected]_ip_address
You will be prompted to enter the
remoteusernamepassword:
[email protected]_ip_address's password:
Once the user is authenticated, the public key will be appended to the remote user
authorized_keysfile and connection will be closed.
If by some reason the
ssh-copy-idutility is not available on your local computer you can use the following command to copy the public key:
cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub | ssh [email protected]_ip_address "mkdir -p ~/.ssh && cat >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys"
Login to your server using SSH keys
After completing the steps above you should be able login to the remote server without being prompted for a password.
To test it just try to login to your server via SSH:
ssh [email protected]_ip_address
If everything went well, you will be logged in immediately.
Disabling SSH Password Authentication
To add an extra layer of security to your server you can disable the password authentication for SSH.
Before disabling SSH password authentication make sure you can login to your server without a password and the user you a logging in with has sudo privileges.
The following tutorials describe how to configure sudo access:
Log into your remote server
Log into your server with SSH keys, either as a user with sudo privileges or root:
ssh [email protected]_ip_address
Edit the SSH configuration file
Open the SSH configuration file:
sudo vim /etc/ssh/sshd_config
search for the following directives and modify as it follows:/etc/ssh/sshd_config
PasswordAuthentication no ChallengeResponseAuthentication no UsePAM no
Once you are done save the file and restart the SSH service.
On Ubuntu or Debian servers, run the following command:
sudo systemctl restart ssh
On CentOS or Fedora servers, run the following command:
sudo systemctl restart sshd
Conclusion
In this tutorial you have learned how to setup a SSH key-based authentication, allowing you to login to your remote server without providing a user password. You can add the same key to multiple remote serves.
We have also shown you how to disable SSH password authentication and add an extra layer of security to your server.
If you have any question or feedback feel free to leave a comment.