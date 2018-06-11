Read in 4 minutes
How To Use Linux Screen
Have you ever faced the situation where you perform a long-running task on a remote machine and suddenly your connection drops, the SSH session is terminated and your work is lost. Well it has happened to all of us at some point, hasn’t it? Luckily, there is a utility called
screen that allows us to the resume our sessions.
Introduction
Screen or GNU Screen, is a terminal multiplexer. In other words, it means that you can start a screen session and then open any number of windows ( virtual terminals ) inside that session. Processes running in Screen will continue to run when their window is not visible even if you get disconnected.
Install Linux Screen
The screen package is pre-installed on most Linux distros nowadays. You can check if it is installed on your system by typing:
screen --version
Screen version 4.06.02 (GNU) 23-Oct-17
If you don’t have screen installed on your system, you can easily install it using the package manager of your distro.
Install Linux Screen on Ubuntu and Debian
sudo apt install screen
Install Linux Screen on CentOS and Fedora
sudo yum install screen
Start Linux Screen
To start a screen session, simply type
screen in your console:
screen
This will open a screen session, create a new window and start a shell in that window.
Now that you have opened a screen session you can get a list of commands by typing:
Ctrl+a
?
Start Linux Screen Named Session
Named sessions are useful when you run multiple screen sessions. To create a named session, run the screen command with the following arguments:
screen -S session_name
It’s always a good idea to choose a descriptive session name.
Working with Linux Screen Windows
When you start a new screen session by default it creates a single window with a shell in it.
You can have multiple windows inside a Screen session.
To create a new window with shell type
Ctrl+a
c, the first available number from the range
0...9 will be assigned to it.
Bellow are some most common commands for managing Linux Screen Windows:
Ctrl+a
cCreate a new window (with shell)
Ctrl+a
"List all window
Ctrl+a
0Switch to window 0 (by number )
Ctrl+a
ARename the current window
Ctrl+a
SSplit current region horizontally into two regions
Ctrl+a
|Split current region vertically into two regions
Ctrl+a
tabSwitch the input focus to the next region
Ctrl+a
Ctrl+aToggle between current and previous region
Ctrl+a
QClose all regions but the current one
Ctrl+a
XClose the current region
Detach from Linux Screen Session
You can detach from the screen session at anytime by typing:
Ctrl+a
d
The program running in the screen session will continue to run after you detach from the session.
Reattach to Linux Screen
To resume your screen session use the following command:
screen -r
In case you have multiple screen sessions running on you machine you will need to append the screen session ID after the
r switch.
To find the session ID list the current running screen sessions with:
screen -ls
There are screens on:
10835.pts-0.linuxize-desktop (Detached)
10366.pts-0.linuxize-desktop (Detached)
2 Sockets in /run/screens/S-linuxize.
If you want to restore screen 10835.pts-0, then type the following command:
screen -r 10835
Customize Linux Screen
When screen is started it reads its configuration parameters from
/etc/screenrc and
~/.screenrc if the file is present. We can modify the default Screen settings according to our own preferences using the
.screenrc file.
Here is a sample
~/.screenrc configuration with customized status line and few additional options:
# Turn off the welcome message
startup_message off
# Disable visual bell
vbell off
# Set scrollback buffer to 10000
defscrollback 10000
# Customize the status line
hardstatus alwayslastline
hardstatus string '%{= kG}[ %{G}%H %{g}][%= %{= kw}%?%-Lw%?%{r}(%{W}%n*%f%t%?(%u)%?%{r})%{w}%?%+Lw%?%?%= %{g}][%{B} %m-%d %{W}%c %{g}]'
Basic Linux Screen Usage
Below are the most basic steps for getting started with screen:
- On the command prompt, type
screen,
- Run the desired program.
- Use the key sequence
Ctrl-a+
Ctrl-dto detach from the screen session.
- Reattach to the screen session by typing
screen -r.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you learned how to use Gnu Screen. Now you can start using the Screen utility and create multiple screen windows from a single session, navigate between windows, detach and resume screen sessions and personalize your screen terminal using the
.screenrc file.
There’s lots more to learn about Gnu Screen at Screen User’s Manual page.