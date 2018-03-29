Install Odoo 11 on CentOS 7

In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through how to install Odoo 11 using Git source and Python virtualenv on your CentOS 7 machine.

Odoo 11 requires Python 3.5 which is not available in the CentOS repositories. Because of that we cannot install the Odoo package via yum from the Odoo repository.

Before you begin

Update the system to the latest packages:

sudo yum update

Enable the EPEL repository by running:

sudo yum install epel-release

We will install Python 3.5 packages from the Software Collections (SCL) repository, install the SCL package with the following command:

yum install centos-release-scl

Before using software collection packages we need to enable them. To enable the python35 packages for our session run:

scl enable rh-python35 bash

virtualenv is a tool to create isolated Python environments, we will install it with pip .

pip3.5 install virtualenv

Finally install git , pip and the tools required to build Odoo dependencies:

sudo yum install git rh-python35-python-pip rh-python35-python-devel gcc libxslt-devel bzip2-devel openldap-devel

Create Odoo user

Create a new system user and group with home directory /opt/odoo that will run the Odoo service.

sudo useradd -m -U -r -d /opt/odoo -U -r -s /bin/bash odoo

You can name the user whatever you like, just make sure you create a PostgreSQL user with the same name.

Install and configure PostgreSQL

Install the PostgreSQL server and create a new PostgreSQL database cluster:

sudo yum install postgresql-server sudo postgresql-setup initdb

Once the installation is completed, enable and start the PostgreSQL service:

sudo systemctl enable postgresql sudo systemctl start postgresql

Create a PostgreSQL user with the same name as the previously created system user, in our case odoo :

sudo su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo"

Install Wkhtmltopdf

In order to print PDF reports, you will need the wkhtmltopdf tool. The recommended version for Odoo is 0.12.1 which is not available in the official CentOS 7 repositories. To download and install the recommended version run the following commands:

wget https://github.com/wkhtmltopdf/wkhtmltopdf/releases/download/0.12.1/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-centos7-amd64.rpm sudo yum localinstall wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-centos7-amd64.rpm

Install and configure Odoo 11

We will install Odoo from the GitHub repository so we can have more control over versions and updates. We will also use virtualenv which is a tool to create isolated Python environments.

Before starting with the installation process, make sure you switch to odoo user.

sudo su - odoo

To confirm that you are logged-in as odoo user you can use the following command:

whoami

Now we can start with the installation process, first clone the odoo from the GitHub repository:

git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 11 .0 /opt/odoo/odoo11

Enable software collections so we can access the pip3.5 and virtualenv binaries:

scl enable rh-python35 bash

Create a new virtual environment for our Odoo installation with:

cd /opt/odoo virtualenv odoo11-venv

activate the environment:

source odoo11-venv/bin/activate

and install all required Python modules:

pip3 install -r odoo11/requirements.txt

If you encounter any compilation errors during the installation, make sure that you installed all of the required dependencies listed in the Before you begin section.

Once the installation is completed deactivate the environment ans switch back to your sudo user using the following commands:

deactivate && exit && exit

If you plan to install custom modules it is best to install those modules in a separate directory. To create a new directory for the custom modules run:

sudo mkdir /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons sudo chown odoo: /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons

Next, we need to create a configuration file::

/etc/odoo11.conf

[options] ; This is the password that allows database operations: admin_passwd = superadmin_passwd db_host = False db_port = False db_user = odoo db_password = False addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons ; If you are using custom modules ; addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons,/opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons

Do not forget to change the superadmin_passwd to something more secure and adjust the addons_path if you’re using custom modules.

Create a systemd unit file

To run odoo as a service we will create a odoo11.service unit file in the /etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:

/etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service

[Unit] Description=Odoo11 Requires=postgresql.service After=network.target postgresql.service [Service] Type=simple SyslogIdentifier=odoo11 PermissionsStartOnly=true User=odoo Group=odoo ExecStart=/usr/bin/scl enable rh-python35 -- /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf StandardOutput=journal+console [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Odoo service by executing:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl start odoo11

You can check the service status with the the following command:

sudo systemctl status odoo11

● odoo11.service - Odoo11 Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2018-03-28 20:13:30 UTC; 6s ago Main PID: 16174 (scl) CGroup: /system.slice/odoo11.service ├─16174 /usr/bin/scl enable rh-python35 -- /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf ├─16175 /bin/bash /var/tmp/sclihoNjg └─16178 /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf

and if there are no errors you can enable the Odoo service to be automatically started at boot time:

sudo systemctl enable odoo11

If you want to see the messages logged by the Odoo service you can use the command below:

sudo journalctl -u odoo11

Test the Installation

Open your browser and type: http://<your_domain_or_IP_address>:8069

Assuming that installation is successful, a screen similar to the following will appear:

If you can’t access the page then probably your firewall is blocking port 8069.

If you hit any other problems, leave a comment below.