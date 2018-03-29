Read in 4 minutes
Install Odoo 11 on CentOS 7
In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through how to install Odoo 11 using Git source and Python virtualenv on your CentOS 7 machine.
Odoo 11 requires Python 3.5 which is not available in the CentOS repositories. Because of that we cannot install the Odoo package via yum from the Odoo repository.
Before you begin
Update the system to the latest packages:
sudo yum update
Enable the EPEL repository by running:
sudo yum install epel-release
We will install Python 3.5 packages from the Software Collections (SCL) repository, install the SCL package with the following command:
yum install centos-release-scl
Before using software collection packages we need to enable them. To enable the python35 packages for our session run:
scl enable rh-python35 bash
virtualenv is a tool to create isolated Python environments, we will install it with
pip.
pip3.5 install virtualenv
Finally install
git,
pip and the tools required to build Odoo dependencies:
sudo yum install git rh-python35-python-pip rh-python35-python-devel gcc libxslt-devel bzip2-devel openldap-devel
Create Odoo user
Create a new system user and group with home directory
/opt/odoo that will run the Odoo service.
sudo useradd -m -U -r -d /opt/odoo -U -r -s /bin/bash odoo
Install and configure PostgreSQL
Install the PostgreSQL server and create a new PostgreSQL database cluster:
sudo yum install postgresql-server
sudo postgresql-setup initdb
Once the installation is completed, enable and start the PostgreSQL service:
sudo systemctl enable postgresql
sudo systemctl start postgresql
Create a PostgreSQL user with the same name as the previously created system user, in our case
odoo:
sudo su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo"
Install Wkhtmltopdf
In order to print PDF reports, you will need the
wkhtmltopdf tool. The recommended version for Odoo is
0.12.1 which is not available in the official CentOS 7 repositories. To download and install the recommended version run the following commands:
wget https://github.com/wkhtmltopdf/wkhtmltopdf/releases/download/0.12.1/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-centos7-amd64.rpm
sudo yum localinstall wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-centos7-amd64.rpm
Install and configure Odoo 11
We will install Odoo from the GitHub repository so we can have more control over versions and updates. We will also use virtualenv which is a tool to create isolated Python environments.
Before starting with the installation process, make sure you switch to
odoo user.
sudo su - odoo
To confirm that you are logged-in as
odoo user you can use the following command:
whoami
Now we can start with the installation process, first clone the odoo from the GitHub repository:
git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 11.0 /opt/odoo/odoo11
Enable software collections so we can access the pip3.5 and virtualenv binaries:
scl enable rh-python35 bash
Create a new virtual environment for our Odoo installation with:
cd /opt/odoo
virtualenv odoo11-venv
activate the environment:
source odoo11-venv/bin/activate
and install all required Python modules:
pip3 install -r odoo11/requirements.txt
Once the installation is completed deactivate the environment ans switch back to your sudo user using the following commands:
deactivate && exit && exit
If you plan to install custom modules it is best to install those modules in a separate directory. To create a new directory for the custom modules run:
sudo mkdir /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons
sudo chown odoo: /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons
Next, we need to create a configuration file::
[options]
; This is the password that allows database operations:
admin_passwd = superadmin_passwd
db_host = False
db_port = False
db_user = odoo
db_password = False
addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons
; If you are using custom modules
; addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons,/opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons
Create a systemd unit file
To run odoo as a service we will create a
odoo11.service unit file in the
/etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:
[Unit]
Description=Odoo11
Requires=postgresql.service
After=network.target postgresql.service
[Service]
Type=simple
SyslogIdentifier=odoo11
PermissionsStartOnly=true
User=odoo
Group=odoo
ExecStart=/usr/bin/scl enable rh-python35 -- /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf
StandardOutput=journal+console
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Odoo service by executing:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl start odoo11
You can check the service status with the the following command:
sudo systemctl status odoo11
● odoo11.service - Odoo11
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: active (running) since Wed 2018-03-28 20:13:30 UTC; 6s ago
Main PID: 16174 (scl)
CGroup: /system.slice/odoo11.service
├─16174 /usr/bin/scl enable rh-python35 -- /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf
├─16175 /bin/bash /var/tmp/sclihoNjg
└─16178 /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf
and if there are no errors you can enable the Odoo service to be automatically started at boot time:
sudo systemctl enable odoo11
If you want to see the messages logged by the Odoo service you can use the command below:
sudo journalctl -u odoo11
Test the Installation
Open your browser and type:
http://<your_domain_or_IP_address>:8069
Assuming that installation is successful, a screen similar to the following will appear:
If you hit any other problems, leave a comment below.