How to install Odoo 11 in virtualenv on Ubuntu 16.04

There are several ways to install Odoo depending on the required use case. The easiest and quickest way to install Odoo is by using their official repositories but if you want to have more control over versions and updates or if you want to run multiple Odoo versions on your machine then this approach will not work for you because the Odoo package doesn’t allow multiple Odoo installations on a same machine. In this case you can either use docker containers or install Odoo by creating a virtualenv environment and fetching the Odoo code from their Github repository.

This guide covers the steps necessary for installing and configuring Odoo using Git source and Python virtualenv on Ubuntu 16.04.

Before you begin

Update the system to the latest packages:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install git , pip and the tools required to build Odoo dependencies:

sudo apt install git python3-pip build-essential python3-dev libxslt-dev libzip-dev libldap2-dev libsasl2-dev

Create Odoo user

Create a new system user and group with home directory /opt/odoo that will run the Odoo service.

useradd -m -d /opt/odoo -U -r -s /bin/bash odoo

You can name the user whatever you like, just make sure you create a postgres user with the same name.

Install and configure PostgreSQL

Install the Postgres package from the Ubuntu’s default repositories:

sudo apt-get install postgresql

Once the installation is completed create a postgres user with the same name as the previously created system user, in our case odoo :

sudo su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo"

Install Wkhtmltopdf

In order to print PDF reports, you will need the wkhtmltopdf tool. The recommended version for Odoo is 0.12.1 which is not available in the official Ubuntu 16.04 repositories. To download and install the recommended version run the following commands:

wget https://downloads.wkhtmltopdf.org/0.12/0.12.1/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-trusty-amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-trusty-amd64.deb apt-get -f install

Install and configure Odoo

We will install odoo from the GitHub repository so we can have more control over versions and updates. We will also use virtualenv which is a tool to create isolated Python environments.

Before starting with the installation process, make sure you switch to odoo user.

sudo su - odoo

To confirm that you are logged-in as odoo user you can use the following command:

whoami

Now we can start with the installation process, first clone the odoo from the GitHub repository:

git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 11 .0 /opt/odoo/odoo11

If you want to install a different Odoo version just change the version number after the --branch switch.

switch. You can name the directory as you like, for example instead odoo11 you can use the name of your domain.

pip is a tool for installing and managing Python packages, which will be using to install all required Python modules, install it with:

pip3 install virtualenv

Create a new virtual environment for our Odoo installation with:

cd /opt/odoo virtualenv odoo11-venv

activate the environment:

source odoo11-venv/bin/activate

and install all required Python modules:

pip3 install -r odoo11/requirements.txt

If you encounter any compilation errors during the installation, make sure that you installed all of the required dependencies listed in the Before you begin section.

Once the installation is completed deactivate the environment ans switch back to your sudo user using the following commands:

deactivate exit

If you plan to install custom modules it is best to install those modules in a separate directory. To create a new directory for our custom modules run:

sudo mkdir /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons sudo chown odoo: /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons

Next, we need to create a configuration file, we can either create a new one from scratch or copy the included configuration file:

sudo cp /opt/odoo/odoo11/debian/odoo.conf /etc/odoo11.conf

Open the file and edit it as follows:

/etc/odoo11.conf

[options] ; This is the password that allows database operations: admin_passwd = my_admin_passwd db_host = False db_port = False db_user = odoo db_password = False addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons ; If you are using custom modules ; addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons,/opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons

Do not forget to change the my_admin_passwd to something more secure and adjust the addons_path if you’re using custom modules.

Create a systemd unit file

To run odoo as a service we will create a odoo11.service unit file in the /etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:

/etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service

[Unit] Description=Odoo11 Requires=postgresql.service After=network.target postgresql.service [Service] Type=simple SyslogIdentifier=odoo11 PermissionsStartOnly=true User=odoo Group=odoo ExecStart=/opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo/odoo11.conf StandardOutput=journal+console [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Odoo service by executing:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl start odoo11

You can check the service status with the the following command:

sudo systemctl status odoo11

● odoo11.service - Odoo11 Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Tue 2018-01-23 21:09:25 UTC; 1s ago Main PID: 14146 (python3) CGroup: /system.slice/odoo11.service └─14146 /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf

and if there are no errors you can enable the Odoo service to be automatically started at boot time:

sudo systemctl enable odoo11

If you want to see the messages logged by the Odoo service you can use the command below:

sudo journalctl -u odoo11

Test the Installation

Open your browser and type: http://<your_domain_or_IP_address>:8069

Assuming that installation is successfull, a screen similar to the following will appear:

Where to go from here

If you want to access your Odoo Installation via SSL you can check out the following post:

Configure Odoo with with nginx as a reverse proxy