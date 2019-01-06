Read in 6 minutes
Using the SSH Config File
If you are regularly connecting to multiple remote systems over SSH on a daily basis, you’ll find that remembering all of the remote IP addresses, different usernames, non standard ports and various command line options is difficult, if not impossible.
One option would be to create a bash alias for each remote server connection. However, there is another, much better and more simpler solution to this problem. OpenSSH allows you to set up per-user configuration file where you can store different SSH options for each remote machine you connect to.
This guide covers the basics of the SSH client configuration file and explains some of the most common configuration options.
Prerequisites
We are assuming that you are using a Linux or a macOS system with OpenSSH client installed.
SSH Config File Location
OpenSSH client-side configuration file is named
config and it is stored in
.ssh directory under user’s home directory. The
~/.ssh directory is automatically created when the user runs the ssh command for the first time.+
If you have never used the ssh
command first you’ll need to create the directory using:
mkdir -p ~/.ssh && chmod 700 ~/.ssh
By default the SSH configuration file may not exist so you may need to create it using the touch command:
touch ~/.ssh/config && chmod 600 ~/.ssh/config
This file must be readable and writable only by the user, and not accessible by others:
chmod 700 ~/.ssh/config
SSH Config File Structure and Patterns
The SSH Config File takes the following structure:
Host hostname1
SSH_OPTION value
SSH_OPTION value
Host hostname2
SSH_OPTION value
Host *
SSH_OPTION value
The contents of the SSH client config file is organized into stanzas (sections). Each stanza starts with the
Host directive and contain specific SSH options that are used when establish connection with the remote SSH server.
Indentation is not required, but is recommended since it will make the file easier to read.
The
Host directive can contain one pattern or a whitespace-separated list of patterns. Each pattern can contain zero or more non-whitespace character or one of the following pattern specifiers:
*- matches zero or more characters. For example,
Host *will match all host, while
192.168.0.*will match all hosts in the
192.168.0.0/24subnet.
?- matches exactly one character. The pattern,
Host 10.10.0.?will match all hosts in
10.10.0.[0-9]range.
!- at the start of a pattern will negate its match For example,
Host 10.10.0.* !10.10.0.5will match any host in the
10.10.0.0/24subnet except
10.10.0.5.
The SSH client reads the configuration file stanza by stanza and if more than one patterns match, the options from the first matching stanza takes precedence. Therefore more host-specific declarations should be given at the beginning of the file, and more general overrides at the end of the file.
You can find a full list of available ssh options by typing
man ssh_config in your terminal or by visiting the ssh_config man page.
The SSH config file is also read by other programs such as
scp,
sftp and
rsync.
Basic SSH Config File Example
Now that we’ve covered the basic of the SSH configuration file let’s look at the following example.
Usually, when you connect to a remote server via SSH you would specify the remote user name, hostname and post. For example, to connect as a user named
john to a host called
dev.example.com on port
2322 from the command line, you would type:
ssh [email protected] -p 2322
If you like to connect to the server using the same options as provided in the command above simply by typing named
ssh dev you’ll need to put the following lines to your
"~/.ssh/config file:
Host dev
HostName dev.example.com
User john
Port 2322
Now if you type:
ssh dev
the ssh client will read the configuration file and it will use the connection details that are specified for the
dev host,
Shared SSH Config File Example
This example gives more detailed information about the host patterns and option precedence.
Let’s take the following example file:
Host targaryen
HostName 192.168.1.10
User daenerys
Port 7654
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/targaryen.key
Host tyrell
HostName 192.168.10.20
Host martell
HostName 192.168.10.50
Host *ell
user oberyn
Host * !martell
LogLevel INFO
Host *
User root
Compression yes
If you type
ssh targaryenthe ssh client will read the file and will apply the options from the first match which is
Host targaryen. Then it will check the next stanzas one by one for matching pattern. The next matching one is
Host * !martellwhich means all hosts except
martelland it will apply the connection option from this stanza. Finally the last definition
Host *also mathes but the ssh client will take only the
Compressionoption because the
Useroption is already defined in the
Host targaryenstanza. The full list of options used in this case is as follows:
HostName 192.168.1.10 User daenerys Port 7654 IdentityFile ~/.ssh/targaryen.key LogLevel INFO Compression yes
When running
ssh tyrellthe matching host patterns are:
Host tyrell,
Host *ell,
Host * !martelland
Host *. The options used in this case are:
HostName 192.168.10.20 User oberyn LogLevel INFO Compression yes
If you run
ssh martellthe matching host patterns are:
Host martell,
Host *elland
Host *. The options used in this case are:
HostName 192.168.10.50 User oberyn Compression yes
For all other connections options specified in the
Host * !martelland
Host *sections will be used.
Override SSH Config File Option
The ssh client receives its configuration in the following precedence order:
- Options specified from the command line
- Options defined in the
~/.ssh/config
- Options defined in the
/etc/ssh/sshd_config
If you want to override a single option you can specify it on the command line. For example if you have the following definition:
Host dev
HostName dev.example.com
User john
Port 2322
and you want to use all other options but to connect as user
root instead of
john simply specify the user on the command line:
ssh -o "User=root" dev
The
-F (
configfile) switch allows you to specify an alternative per-user configuration file.
If you want your ssh client to ignore all of the options specified in your ssh configuration file, you can use:
ssh -F /dev/null [email protected]
Conclusion
You have learned how to configure your user ssh config file. You may also want to setup a SSH key-based authentication and connect to your Linux servers without entering a password.
