How to Check if a String Contains a Substring in Bash

One of the most common operations when working with strings in Bash is to determine whether or not a string contains another string.

In this article, we will show you several ways to check if a string contains a substring.

Using Wildcards

The easiest approach is to surround the substring with asterisk wildcard symbols (asterisk) * and compare it with the string. Wildcard is a symbol used to represent zero, one or more characters.

If the test returns true , the substring is contained in the string.

In the example below we are using the if statement and the equality operator ( == ) to check whether the substring SUB is found within the string STR :

#!/bin/bash STR = 'GNU/Linux is an operating system' SUB = 'Linux' if [[ " $STR " == * " $SUB " * ]] ; then echo "It's there." fi

When executed the script will output:

It's there.

Using the case operator

Instead of using the if statement you can also use the case statement to check whether or not a string includes another string.

#!/bin/bash STR = 'GNU/Linux is an operating system' SUB = 'Linux' case $STR in * " $SUB " * ) echo -n "It's there." ;; esac

Using Regex Operator

Another option to determine whether a specified substring occurs within a string is to use the regex operator =~ . When this operator is used, the right string is considered as a regular expression.

The period followed by an asterisk .* matches zero or more occurrences any character except a newline character.

#!/bin/bash STR = 'GNU/Linux is an operating system' SUB = 'Linux' if [[ " $STR " = ~ .* " $SUB " .* ]] ; then echo "It's there." fi

The script will echo the following:

It's there.

Using Grep

The grep command can also be used to find strings in another string.

In the following example, we are passing the string $STR as an input to grep and checking if the string $SUB is found within the input string. The command will return true or false as appropriate.

#!/bin/bash STR = 'GNU/Linux is an operating system' SUB = 'Linux' if grep -q " $SUB " <<< " $STR " ; then echo "It's there" fi

The -q option tells grep to be quiet, to omit the output.

Conclusion

Checking if a string contains a substring is one of the most basic and frequently used operations in Bash scripting.

After reading this tutorial, you should have a good understanding of how to test whether a string includes another string. You can also use other commands like awk or sed for testing.

