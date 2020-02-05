How to Install Apache Maven on Debian 10
Posted•
4 min read
Apache Maven is an open-source project management and comprehension tool used primarily for Java projects. Maven uses a Project Object Model (POM), which is essentially an XML file containing information about the project, configuration details, the project’s dependencies, and so on.
This article shows two ways to install Apache Maven on Debian 10.
The standard Debian repositories contain Maven packages that can be installed with the
apt package manager. This is the easiest way to install Maven on Debian. However, the version included in the repositories may lag behind the latest version of Maven. To install the latest version of Maven, follow the instructions provided in the second part of this article.
Choose the installation method that is most appropriate for your setup and environment.
Prerequisites
The instructions assume that you are logged in as root or user with sudo privileges.
Installing Apache Maven on Debian with
apt
Installing Maven on Debian using
apt is a simple, straightforward process.
Update the package index and install Maven by running the following commands:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install maven
Run the
mvn -versioncommand to verify the installation:
mvn -version
The output should look something like this:
Maven home: /usr/share/maven Java version: 11.0.6, vendor: Debian, runtime: /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64 Default locale: en_US, platform encoding: UTF-8 OS name: "linux", version: "4.19.0-6-amd64", arch: "amd64", family: "unix"
That’s it. Maven has been installed on your Debian system, and you can start using it.
Installing the Latest Release of Apache Maven
In this section, we’ll provide a step by step instructions about how to install the latest Apache Maven version on Debian 10.
1. Install OpenJDK
Maven 3.3+ requires JDK 1.7 or above to be installed on your system.
Install OpenJDK 11, by typing:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install default-jdk
Verify that Java was successfully installed by checking its version:
java -version
The output should look something like this:
openjdk version "1.8.0_181"
OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_181-8u181-b13-2~deb9u1-b13)
OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.181-b13, mixed mode)
2. Download Apache Maven
At the time of writing this article, the latest version of Apache Maven is
3.6.3. Before continuing with the next step, check the Maven download page to see if a newer version is available.
Use
wget to download the Apache Maven archive in the
/tmp directory:
wget https://www-us.apache.org/dist/maven/maven-3/3.6.3/binaries/apache-maven-3.6.3-bin.tar.gz -P /tmp
Once the download is completed, extract the archive in the
/opt directory:
sudo tar xf /tmp/apache-maven-*.tar.gz -C /opt
To have more control over Maven versions and updates, we will create a symbolic link
maven that will point to the Maven installation directory:
sudo ln -s /opt/apache-maven-3.6.3 /opt/maven
Later, to upgrade your Maven installation, simply unpack the newer version and change the symlink to point to the latest version.
3. Setup environment variables
Next, we’ll need to set up the environment variables. To do so, open your text editor and create a new file named
mavenenv.sh in the
/etc/profile.d/ directory.
sudo nano /etc/profile.d/maven.sh
Paste the following lines:
export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/default-java
export M2_HOME=/opt/maven
export MAVEN_HOME=/opt/maven
export PATH=${M2_HOME}/bin:${PATH}
Save and close the file. The script will be sourced at shell startup.
Make the script executable by typing the following
chmod command:
sudo chmod +x /etc/profile.d/maven.sh
Load the environment variables in the current session using the
source command:
source /etc/profile.d/maven.sh
4. Verify the installation
To validate that Maven is installed properly use the
mvn -version command which will print the Maven version:
mvn -version
You should see something like the following:
Apache Maven 3.6.3 (cecedd343002696d0abb50b32b541b8a6ba2883f)
Maven home: /opt/maven
Java version: 11.0.6, vendor: Debian, runtime: /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64
Default locale: en_US, platform encoding: UTF-8
OS name: "linux", version: "4.19.0-6-amd64", arch: "amd64", family: "unix"
That’s it. The latest version of Maven is now installed on your Debian system.
Conclusion
We have shown you how to install Apache Maven on Debian 10. You can now visit the official Apache Maven Documentation page and learn how to get started with Maven.
If you hit a problem or have feedback, leave a comment below.